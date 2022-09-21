Read full article on original website
A Simple Sign Changed Everything at One Country Store in Maine
You never know when you're going to walk into a miracle. A friend recently shared a beautiful story with me that I now have to share with you. A friend of mine had told me she stopped by a store, North Country General, on the way home to pick up a few things and what had happened instead stopped her right in her tracks.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
wxxinews.org
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
Down East
5 Events Not to Miss During the 10th Annual Maine Craft Weekend
The Maine Crafts Association’s celebration of all things homespun, September 30 through October 2, finds Maine makers of every stripe offering demos and workshops (and craft fairs) in towns all across the state. It’s a great weekend to pick up a new skill or fine tune an old one, MCA executive director Alison Godburn says, “but it’s also to show how the creative economy in Maine is alive and growing.” Check out these highlights and find a full schedule at mainecraftweekend.org.
A New Ride at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine Will Let You Feel Like Superman
Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.
There’s a Haunted Tale Behind This Road That Leads to a Maine Lighthouse
On the shore of Port Clyde, Maine, stands the Marshall Point Light, a lighthouse made famous for its cameo in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The lighthouse itself is still a gorgeous sight, accessible via a long wooden walkway that covers the rocks. And while there have been a few tales of some odd things happening inside the lighthouse, it's the road leading towards the coastline treasure that has the bloodiest tale to tell.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
nbcboston.com
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
observer-me.com
The special deer hunting season you may not know about
You’re driving down the road in mid-September and you see it. There’s a pickup truck in front of you with a deer in the bed. You scratch your head, because you know Maine’s archery and crossbow season on deer starts in October, and the regular firearms season isn’t until November.
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Washington Examiner
Maine residents only have a few weeks left to claim one-time $850 check
The clock is ticking for Maine residents to collect their $850 relief checks. Some 858,000 people are estimated to be eligible to receive the relief payment, which taps into a budget surplus for funding and is intended to alleviate inflationary and other pandemic woes afflicting residents of the Pine Tree State. Recipients have until the end of October to file the proper paperwork.
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
