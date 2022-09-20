ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, WI

wiproud.com

Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. Heath Fjorden, 43, is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Avoca, WI
Avoca, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway

MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again

MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
WSAW

Adams Co. man sentenced for illegal gun possession

Grand Marsh, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Charles Leofilos, 34, was sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon. Leofilos, from Grand Marsh-- about 10 miles southeast of Adams-- will serve 57 months in federal prison followed by 3 years...
GRAND MARSH, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield

Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

