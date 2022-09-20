Read full article on original website
Not guilty plea entered for woman charged in Vahlen Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials entered a not guilty plea Friday for a woman charged in a July shooting that killed a Milwaukee teen. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court...
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
‘Very tragic and traumatic accident’: 4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after jumping onto roadway
MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting...
Madison special ed teacher arrested on violent crime charges again
MADISON — The woman arrested Tuesday evening after police say she pointed a gun at a man with his young child at a Park Street gas station is a special education teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, sources tell Empower Wisconsin. Kelly Hayes, 37, of Madison, was arrested...
Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident
(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 29-year-old woman was identified as...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
Adams Co. man sentenced for illegal gun possession
Grand Marsh, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Charles Leofilos, 34, was sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon. Leofilos, from Grand Marsh-- about 10 miles southeast of Adams-- will serve 57 months in federal prison followed by 3 years...
Madison man sentenced to two years in prison for illegal gun possession
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to having a gun illegally. Dwayne Peeples, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
NEW: Human remains discovered in Belmont cornfield
Portage Co. law enforcement is investigating human remains that were discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured.
