ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Matthew Fryslie found safe 6 days after missed connecting flight at O'Hare Airport

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiRok_0i47LeLV00

A 62-year-old man was missing for six days after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare Airport has been found safe, his family said.

Matthew Fryslie had been missing since Wednesday. They say he was supposed to catch a connecting flight home to Iowa from O'Hare last, but never got on the plane.

His passport was later found Friday in the 4400-block of North Sheridan Road in Uptown.

Then, on Sunday night, they found out he was picked up by police and taken to Swedish Hospital, but was released early Monday morning.

Fryslie's brother said Wednesday morning that a good Samaritan spotted him on a bench and helped him to a hospital, where he has been admitted.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#O Hare#Swedish Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Goats at O'Hare Airport wrap up summer job of clearing airfield vegetation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Job well done; the goats at O'Hare International Airport are finished with their summer job, chowing down on overgrown vegetation around the airfield. This was the 9th year that goats and other grazing animals have helped clear away scrub vegetation around O'Hare, as part of an eco-friendly program to keep the airfield safe and maintained.When the cooler fall weather arrives, those animals head out for warmer areas.
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Guy Riding Down Western on Scooter Either Going to be Fine or Instantly Dead

WESTERN AVE — Drivers and bus passengers traveling down Chicago’s infamously congested, permanently-under-construction thoroughfare, Western Ave, might have seen a brave man riding an electric Lime scooter on the busy street. Witnesses agreed that the man, who was wearing business casual attire, a backpack, and no helmet, was either going to be fine on his way to wherever he was heading, or instantly dead if anything went wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy