Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Reply to: Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Replying to S. Meiri & E. Levin Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32715-0 (2022) In an article examining the physiology of Early Jurassic mammaliaform stem-mammals, we used proxies for basal and maximum metabolic rate, providing evidence that two key fossil mammaliaforms had metabolic rates closer to modern reptiles than modern mammals1. Meiri and Levin2 questioned the use of our proxy for basal metabolic rate "“ terrestrial species maximum lifespan in the wild. Here, we explore the evidence behind these differences in viewpoint, and rebut specific points raised by these authors.
How does the novel piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette compare to Gracey Curette or piezoelectric scaler?
Case selection A piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette tip that combines a piezoelectric device and manual curette was tested for root surface roughness and bacterial adhesion after instrumentation. This novel device was compared against Gracey Curette, piezoelectric scaler and untreated control. Data analysis Extracted human teeth roots (n = 36) were...
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Modulation of CD19 surface expression in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Immunotherapeutic targeting of the surface glycoprotein CD19 has markedly improved outcomes in patients with relapsed and refractory B cell progenitor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas9 screening identifies modulators of CD19 mRNA processing that affect the abundance of the surface protein in human B cell leukemia cells, with the potential to improve antigen-directed immunotherapy efficacy.
Variation of volatile organic compound levels within ambient room air and its impact upon the standardisation of breath sampling
The interest around analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within breath has increased in the last two decades. Uncertainty remains around standardisation of sampling and whether VOCs within room air can influence breath VOC profiles. To assess the abundance of VOCs within room air in common breath sampling locations within a hospital setting and whether this influences the composition of breath. A secondary objective is to investigate diurnal variation in room air VOCs. Room air was collected using a sampling pump and thermal desorption (TD) tubes in the morning and afternoon from five locations. Breath samples were collected in the morning only. TD tubes were analysed using gas chromatography coupled with time-of-flight mass spectrometry (GC-TOF-MS). A total of 113 VOCs were identified from the collected samples. Multivariate analysis demonstrated clear separation between breath and room air. Room air composition changed throughout the day and different locations were characterized by specific VOCs, which were not influencing breath profiles. Breath did not demonstrate separation based on location, suggesting that sampling can be performed across different locations without affecting results.
Predicting skin permeability using HuskinDB
A freely accessible database has recently been released that provides measurements available in the literature on human skin permeation data, known as the 'Human Skin Database "“ HuskinDB'. Although this database is extremely useful for sourcing permeation data to help with toxicity and efficacy determination, it cannot be beneficial when wishing to consider unlisted, or novel compounds. This study undertakes analysis of the data from within HuskinDB to create a model that predicts permeation for any compound (within the range of properties used to create the model). Using permeability coefficient (Kp) data from within this resource, several models were established for Kp values for compounds of interest by varying the experimental parameters chosen and using standard physicochemical data. Multiple regression analysis facilitated creation of one particularly successful model to predict Kp through human skin based only on three chemical properties. The model transforms the dataset from simply a resource of information to a more beneficial model that can be used to replace permeation testing for a wide range of compounds.
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Activation of stably silenced genes by recruitment of a synthetic de-methylating module
Stably silenced genes that display a high level of CpG dinucleotide methylation are refractory to the current generation of dCas9-based activation systems. To counter this, we create an improved activation system by coupling the catalytic domain of DNA demethylating enzyme TET1 with transcriptional activators (TETact). We show that TETact demethylation-coupled activation is able to induce transcription of suppressed genes, both individually and simultaneously in cells, and has utility across a number of cell types. Furthermore, we show that TETact can effectively reactivate embryonic haemoglobin genes in non-erythroid cells. We anticipate that TETact will expand the existing CRISPR toolbox and be valuable for functional studies, genetic screens and potential therapeutics.
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
Targeting non-coding RNA family members with artificial endonuclease XNAzymes
Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) offer a wealth of therapeutic targets for a range of diseases. However, secondary structures and high similarity within sequence families make specific knockdown challenging. Here, we engineer a series of artificial oligonucleotide enzymes (XNAzymes) composed of 2'-deoxy-2'-fluoro-Î²-D-arabino nucleic acid (FANA) that specifically or preferentially cleave individual ncRNA family members under quasi-physiological conditions, including members of the classic microRNA clusterÂ miR-17~92 (oncomiR-1) and the Y RNA hY5. We demonstrate self-assembly of three anti-miR XNAzymes into a biostable catalytic XNA nanostructure, which targets the cancer-associated microRNAs miR-17, miR-20a and miR-21. Our results provide a starting point for the development of XNAzymes as a platform technology for precision knockdown of specific non-coding RNAs, with the potential to reduce off-target effects compared with other nucleic acid technologies.
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
Accumulation of mutations in antibody and CD8 T cell epitopes in a B cell depleted lymphoma patient with chronic SARS-CoV-2 infection
Antibodies against the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) can drive adaptive evolution in immunocompromised patients with chronic infection. Here we longitudinally analyze SARS-CoV-2 sequences in a B cell-depleted, lymphoma patient with chronic, ultimately fatal infection, and identify three mutations in the spike protein that dampen convalescent plasma-mediated neutralization of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, four mutations emerge in non-spike regions encoding three CD8 T cell epitopes, including one nucleoprotein epitope affected by two mutations. Recognition of each mutant peptide by CD8 T cells from convalescent donors is reduced compared to its ancestral peptide, with additive effects resulting from double mutations. Querying public SARS-CoV-2 sequences shows that these mutations have independently emerged as homoplasies in circulating lineages. Our data thus suggest that potential impacts of CD8 T cells on SARS-CoV-2 mutations, at least in those with humoral immunodeficiency, warrant further investigation to inform on vaccine design.
Structural and functional retinal alterations in patients with paranoid schizophrenia
Ophthalmological methods have increasingly raised the interest of neuropsychiatric specialists. While the integrity of the retinal cell functions can be evaluated with the electroretinogram (ERG), optical coherence tomography (OCT) allows a structural investigation of retinal layer thicknesses. Previous studies indicate possible functional and structural retinal alterations in patients with schizophrenia. Twenty-five patients with paranoid schizophrenia and 25 healthy controls (HC) matched for age, sex, and smoking status participated in this study. Both, ERG and OCT were applied to obtain further insights into functional and structural retinal alterations. A significantly reduced a-wave amplitude and thickness of the corresponding para- and perifoveal outer nuclear layer (ONL) was detected in patients with paranoid schizophrenia with a positive correlation between both measurement parameters. Amplitude and peak time of the photopic negative response (PhNR) and thickness of the parafoveal ganglion cell layer (GCL) were decreased in patients with schizophrenia compared to HC. Our results show both structural and functional retinal differences between patients with paranoid schizophrenia and HC. We therefore recommend the comprehensive assessment of the visual system of patients with schizophrenia, especially to further investigate the effect of antipsychotic medication, the duration of illness, or other factors such as inflammatory or neurodegenerative processes. Moreover, longitudinal studies are required to investigate whether the functional alterations precede the structural changes.
