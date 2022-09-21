ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lake Charter Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
WHIO Dayton

New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
valleynewslive.com

Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Highland Charter Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
White Lake Charter Township, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Highland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district

About a week before four students were shot to death in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Steve Lynch
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County

Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
The Associated Press

Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis. The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Oakland Press

Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents

Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE

