3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. — (OXFORD, Mich.) -- New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday.
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
New Oxford High shooting details emerge in lawsuit against school district
About a week before four students were shot to death in an Oxford High School hallway, the suspect told a classmate, "If I ever tell you not to come to school sometimes, don't." The new details were shared Thursday in a news conference held by Ven Johnson, a metro Detroit attorney suing Oxford Community Schools for negligence on behalf of multiple families, including the parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the students killed in...
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
wlen.com
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
fox2detroit.com
WWJ anchor Jim Matthews found murdered in Chesterfield
A WWJ News anchor was the victim of a murder and attempted suicide in Chesterfield. Matthews was killed while two children, a woman, and a man were found injured. Police said the man had self-inflicted injuries.
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Woman accused of shoving her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan is denied bail
A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive, officials said. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder...
Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime. Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot. Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis. The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.
The Oakland Press
Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents
Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
Former nurse aide sentenced for assaulting patient
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the location of the assault. WILKES-BARRE — A former
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
