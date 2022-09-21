Walled Lake Western welcomed LVC-foe Milford to Warrior Stadium on Friday night. The Mavericks came into the contest after posting back-to-back shutouts, blanking Walled Lake Northern 44-0, and Walled Lake Central 26-0. However, Friday’s contest between Milford and Western was anything but a defensive battle as both offenses were clicking on all cylinders in a high-scoring affair.

WALLED LAKE, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO