Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police locate missing endangered woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
candgnews.com

Farmington promotes potential downtown redevelopment

FARMINGTON — The city of Farmington is hoping that a business currently for sale in its downtown district turns into a potential redevelopment opportunity for the city. When the city learned that the owners of Castle Dental Lab, located at 23333 Farmington Road, were interested in selling the property, a decision was made to approach them to find out if they would be interested in coordinating with the city to market the property.
thevarsitynews.net

Irongate of Birmingham

Hazel Junction - Luxury Living in Birmingham - Irongate of Birmingham is located in the historic rail district. This location offers you an urban setting with an abundance of nightlife, amazing shopping, and fine dining. Irongate of Birmingham offers elegance and designer features creating a fashionable home. The Hazel Junction...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
whmi.com

Borek Jennings Opens New Funeral Home In Howell

Borek Jennings Funeral Home has opened the first new funeral home in Howell in over 100 years. The Lamb Chapel in Howell has moved to its new location on M-59, in the old Lake Trust Credit Union building, which is next door to Howell Memorial Cemetery. It officially opened on Monday. Borek Jennings has other funeral home locations in Hamburg and Pinckney.
Michigan Daily

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
visitdetroit.com

5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall

In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
