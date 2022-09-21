Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
A-maze-ing! Hubb’s opens for fall
Hubb’s Farm is open for business, and this year the Sampson staple is celebrating its 15th year of operation in the heart of the county.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit renovates bed and bath for Brunswick County child with special needs
Supply, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County child, Hailey, got quite a surprise Friday afternoon. The nonprofit, Welcome Home Angel, renovates and remodels the bedrooms and other living spaces of chronically ill or injured children. She suffers from a cardiovascular disease and is dependent on a feeding tube. Welcome Home...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
foxwilmington.com
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
bladenonline.com
UNCW Designated a “Tree Campus Higher Education University” by the Arbor Day Foundation
UNCW’s efforts to sustainably manage and preserve its natural areas and to replace lost trees due to storms and construction have earned UNCW the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree Campus Higher Education University” certification. “UNCW actively maintains our natural areas for the benefit of our students, faculty...
bladenonline.com
“Christmas Past, Present And Future” Named As Theme For Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Christmas Parade
In honor of the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the theme of the Annual Christmas Parade will be “Christmas Past, Present & Future”. The Parade will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 4pm in the Downtown District. Business,...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
End of an Era: Bicycle Man giveaway in Fayetteville coming to an end after decades of good works
It's the end of an era for a holiday bike giveaway in the Sandhills.
cfcc.edu
Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals
September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
nrcolumbus.com
‘They’re coming’ – Starbucks headed to Whiteville
After more than a year of anticipation, Starbucks is coming to Columbus County, according to the property owner who sold the land where the global coffee chain will set up shop in Whiteville. “We’ve sold the land,” Kyle Cox said Thursday. “It’s a done deal. They’re coming.”...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Sept. 23
Greetings, feels a little like fall of the year outside … Will check weather shortly…. Hope you will check some of the articles today in BladenOnline … John Clark updates local sports, your best bet to keep up with what is happening in Bladen County. And Sonny Jones does a great job on Major League Baseball … Much going on around the county and BladenOnline has it covered … Jair McElveen helps us look back to the early to mid 80s, when a young lady from Clarkton played on a college team that captured a National Championship … John has updated local sports activities in Bladen for many years … including high school football today, and we have an update on cross country activities … plus much more…
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
Comments / 0