Greetings, feels a little like fall of the year outside … Will check weather shortly…. Hope you will check some of the articles today in BladenOnline … John Clark updates local sports, your best bet to keep up with what is happening in Bladen County. And Sonny Jones does a great job on Major League Baseball … Much going on around the county and BladenOnline has it covered … Jair McElveen helps us look back to the early to mid 80s, when a young lady from Clarkton played on a college team that captured a National Championship … John has updated local sports activities in Bladen for many years … including high school football today, and we have an update on cross country activities … plus much more…

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO