Bladen County, NC

bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
County
Bladen County, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
WILMINGTON, NC
cfcc.edu

Free from addiction, CFCC student pursues lifelong goals

September is National Recovery Month. Many students have experienced or witnessed the struggles of alcoholism, drug abuse, or gambling addiction. Yet through counseling, rehab, and dedication, many have recovered and regained their lives. We’d like to share the story of one such student. High Fidelity. From a young age,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

‘They’re coming’ – Starbucks headed to Whiteville

After more than a year of anticipation, Starbucks is coming to Columbus County, according to the property owner who sold the land where the global coffee chain will set up shop in Whiteville. “We’ve sold the land,” Kyle Cox said Thursday. “It’s a done deal. They’re coming.”...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Sept. 23

Greetings, feels a little like fall of the year outside … Will check weather shortly…. Hope you will check some of the articles today in BladenOnline … John Clark updates local sports, your best bet to keep up with what is happening in Bladen County. And Sonny Jones does a great job on Major League Baseball … Much going on around the county and BladenOnline has it covered … Jair McElveen helps us look back to the early to mid 80s, when a young lady from Clarkton played on a college team that captured a National Championship … John has updated local sports activities in Bladen for many years … including high school football today, and we have an update on cross country activities … plus much more…
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

