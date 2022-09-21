Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
WFMJ.com
Elderly woman killed, another flown to hospital after head-on crash in Columbiana Co.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Columbiana County. The two-car crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on State Route 172 in West Township. According to the release, an SUV pulled out of a parking lot onto SR 172 eastbound and collided head-on with a truck that was moving westbound.
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township.
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
WKYC
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
sciotopost.com
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
Ohio milk truck crash sends spilled milk across interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
wktn.com
Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County
A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
whbc.com
Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
daltonkidronnews.com
Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron
Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Wayne Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Tuesday night. The State Highway Patrol says Jessica Gaumer of Wooster hit a pickup truck that failed to yield at a stop sign along Route 83 between Wooster and Burbank.
44-year-old woman dies after Wayne County motorcycle crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 44-year-old woman dead in Wayne County.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road
A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road. Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County. The driver struck a truck while driving […]
cleveland19.com
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
16-year-old arrested following police chase, 3-vehicle crash in Ohio
Parma police have arrested a 16-year-old after he reportedly gave chase in a stolen SUV and caused a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
