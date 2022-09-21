Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.

KIDRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO