Dover, OH

cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County

A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
UNION COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Up to 8 1/2 Years for Driver Involved in Fatal Dover Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Uhrichsville man will do six-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years in prison for an accident in Dover that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. 28-year-old Larry Short had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is able to apply...
DOVER, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron

Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
KIDRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Wayne Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Tuesday night. The State Highway Patrol says Jessica Gaumer of Wooster hit a pickup truck that failed to yield at a stop sign along Route 83 between Wooster and Burbank.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH

