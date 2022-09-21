ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

Paving to Begin Soon in Uhrichsville

Nick McWilliams reporting – Street resurfacing will start soon in Uhrichsville through Newton Asphalt. That announcement came from Mayor Mark Haney in his biweekly report. The mayor was not in attendance for the Thursday night meeting, with the information relayed by Council President Buck Cottrell. It was indicated that...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Tuscarawas County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Tuscarawas County, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
Dover, OH
Government
Dover, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
City
New Philadelphia, OH
wtuz.com

After State Directive Ballot Revised

Mary Alice Reporting – The ballot for the November General Election had to be revised following an Ohio Supreme Court order. The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections met in an emergency session to proof the ballot for a statewide candidate. The court affirmed that Terpsehore P. Maras will be on the ballot as an independent candidate for the Ohio Secretary of State office. There will now be three vying for the four-year term; Republican incumbent Frank LaRose, Democrat Chelsea Clark, and Maras.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Capital Budget
wtuz.com

June A. Morton – September 17, 2022

June A. Morton, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Facility at Navarre, after a period of declining health. Born January 31, 1942, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (Book) Allen. June had retired from the Charlie...
MINERVA, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy