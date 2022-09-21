Mary Alice Reporting – The ballot for the November General Election had to be revised following an Ohio Supreme Court order. The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections met in an emergency session to proof the ballot for a statewide candidate. The court affirmed that Terpsehore P. Maras will be on the ballot as an independent candidate for the Ohio Secretary of State office. There will now be three vying for the four-year term; Republican incumbent Frank LaRose, Democrat Chelsea Clark, and Maras.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO