wtuz.com
Paving to Begin Soon in Uhrichsville
Nick McWilliams reporting – Street resurfacing will start soon in Uhrichsville through Newton Asphalt. That announcement came from Mayor Mark Haney in his biweekly report. The mayor was not in attendance for the Thursday night meeting, with the information relayed by Council President Buck Cottrell. It was indicated that...
WKYC
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
wtuz.com
After State Directive Ballot Revised
Mary Alice Reporting – The ballot for the November General Election had to be revised following an Ohio Supreme Court order. The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections met in an emergency session to proof the ballot for a statewide candidate. The court affirmed that Terpsehore P. Maras will be on the ballot as an independent candidate for the Ohio Secretary of State office. There will now be three vying for the four-year term; Republican incumbent Frank LaRose, Democrat Chelsea Clark, and Maras.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
ideastream.org
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
wtuz.com
June A. Morton – September 17, 2022
June A. Morton, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Facility at Navarre, after a period of declining health. Born January 31, 1942, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (Book) Allen. June had retired from the Charlie...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
WKYC
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
sciotopost.com
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
Milk truck crash sends debris across Ohio interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
cleveland19.com
Officer, woman injured after fire incident in Summit County, police say
richlandsource.com
RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
