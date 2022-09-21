Portage County Health District (PCHD) continues to respond to COVID-19 following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of this response is using contact tracing to track cases and prevent larger outbreaks. PCHD is contracting with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to assist in the contact tracing process for Portage County. PCG contact tracers will be using a 415-area code when calling Portage County residents. If you don’t answer, PCG will leave a call back number with a 330-area code.

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO