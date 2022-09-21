Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Records Shattered Again at Tuscarawas County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Junior Fair Market Sales at the Tuscarawas County Fair blew their previous record away again. Overall, $1,337,963 of sales were made, beating last year’s record of over $1.26 million. In all 287 hogs, 89 steers, and 32 lambs were sold. For the Market...
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
WKYC
Big-city vibes come to downtown Canton with high-end destination restaurant 'Mélange,' opening on Sept. 27
CANTON, Ohio — People craving big-city energy in downtown Canton will have another option to suit their tastes, starting next week!. Mélange is the latest new restaurant to come on the scene, promising classic fare alongside updated takes on old favorites. "Mélange is a French term which means...
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022
BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
weeklyvillager.com
Portage County Health District informs residents that COVID-19 contact tracing calls may be from a 415-area code
Portage County Health District (PCHD) continues to respond to COVID-19 following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of this response is using contact tracing to track cases and prevent larger outbreaks. PCHD is contracting with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to assist in the contact tracing process for Portage County. PCG contact tracers will be using a 415-area code when calling Portage County residents. If you don’t answer, PCG will leave a call back number with a 330-area code.
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
wtuz.com
June A. Morton – September 17, 2022
June A. Morton, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Facility at Navarre, after a period of declining health. Born January 31, 1942, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (Book) Allen. June had retired from the Charlie...
barbertonherald.com
‘One-and-done’ turns 32
The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
Your Radio Place
E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”
OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
WKYC
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
whbc.com
Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Toys R Us is back at local store
Toy shopping for a fall birthday or even for Christmas just got a whole lot easier. The Toys R Us name is back.
whbc.com
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
richlandsource.com
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
