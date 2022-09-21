ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

wtuz.com

Records Shattered Again at Tuscarawas County Fair

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Junior Fair Market Sales at the Tuscarawas County Fair blew their previous record away again. Overall, $1,337,963 of sales were made, beating last year’s record of over $1.26 million. In all 287 hogs, 89 steers, and 32 lambs were sold. For the Market...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returns for 2022

BELMONT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time to ring in the autumn season, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back for 2022! This fall favorite has a packed lineup of events that will be going on all weekend, including live music, amusement rides, crafts, shopping, delicious food, and of course many pumpkin-themed treats. The festival […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Portage County Health District informs residents that COVID-19 contact tracing calls may be from a 415-area code

Portage County Health District (PCHD) continues to respond to COVID-19 following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of this response is using contact tracing to track cases and prevent larger outbreaks. PCHD is contracting with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to assist in the contact tracing process for Portage County. PCG contact tracers will be using a 415-area code when calling Portage County residents. If you don’t answer, PCG will leave a call back number with a 330-area code.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

June A. Morton – September 17, 2022

June A. Morton, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Facility at Navarre, after a period of declining health. Born January 31, 1942, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (Book) Allen. June had retired from the Charlie...
MINERVA, OH
barbertonherald.com

‘One-and-done’ turns 32

The original news release for the first Barberton Mum Festival in 1991 proudly declared the event to be “the first annual Mum Celebration.”. That wasn’t 100 percent honest. “It was intended to be a one-and-done,” former parks director Lisa McLean, the “Mother of the Mum Festival,” told The...
BARBERTON, OH
Your Radio Place

E. Guernsey Superintendent on state report card: “never satified”

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio–The East Guernsey Local School District, Board of Education made short work of a light agenda Wednesday night. Members of the Administration staff reported that the 2022-23 school year is off to a great start with few issues. Zac Housley, Director of Curriculum and Instruction reported that...
OLD WASHINGTON, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Many Cities Seeing More Automobile Thefts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It apparently started in Milwaukee Wisconsin and has spread to many major cities including Canton. Increasing thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVs. The vehicles are said to be easier to steal because their keys do not have computer...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH

