Jury Convicts Louisiana Man of Bankruptcy Fraud and Tax Evasion After Concealing Property and Funds Using Family Members

Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds in Connection with Receiving Benefits for a Deceased Person
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds in Connection with Receiving Benefits for a Deceased Person. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Linda Reed Hill (“Hill”), age 75, of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 20, 2022, to Theft of Government Funds in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. In federal court, John Davis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of theft from programs receiving federal funds. In state court a short time later, he pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government. Davis, 54, was an influential figure in a scandal that has snared several people, including pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, known as the “million dollar man,” whose Christian ministry was ordered to repay more than $720,000 in misspent welfare money. The scandal also has raised questions about retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. As leader of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Davis had direct control of federal funds that were channeled to pet projects such as a new volleyball arena at the university where Favre’s daughter played the sport.
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
Louisiana Awarded More than $3.5 Million by Justice Department to Help Prevent and Control Crime
Louisiana Awarded More than $3.5 Million by Justice Department to Help Prevent and Control Crime. Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the State of Louisiana had received $3,514,042 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Bureau of Justice Assistance, to support a wide range of activities to prevent and control crime based on state and local needs and conditions. Grant monies can be utilized for state and municipal initiatives, technical help, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice or civil processes.
Louisiana State Trooper placed on administrative leave following sex-related arrest in South Dakota
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with a sex-related crime while out of town at a work conference in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Louisiana State Police announced that Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in […]
kalb.com
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
(Louisiana Illuminator) - Congratulations. If you’ve clicked through a link to read this, you’ve already done more homework than many Louisiana voters when it comes to learning more about the eight proposed amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the spirit of efficiency inside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
La. Attorney general warns big bank, credit cards of potential legal violations
The recent creation of a Merchant Category Code for processing firearm purchases from gun stores is potentially a violation of consumer protection and anti-trust laws, Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry warns.
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
wwno.org
A final verdict on a $2.2B bid to rebuild Louisiana's lower third is closer than ever
After nearly 40 years, a final decision on the state’s $2.2 billion bid to reconnect the Mississippi River to the sediment-starved marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank is closer than ever. This week marked the release of two major, lengthy reports detailing the environmental impact of a proposal...
FOXBusiness
Texas judge rules Charter Spectrum must pay $1.1 billion after cable customer was murdered
A Texas judge ruled Monday that Charter Spectrum must pay about $1.1 billion in damages to the estate and family members of 83-year-old Betty Thomas, who was murdered by a cable repairman inside her home in 2019. A jury initially awarded more than $7 billion in damages in July, but...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.
Louisiana Department of Education Allowing Enrollment in Child Care Assistance Program Before Waitlist Begins October 1
Louisiana Department of Education Allowing Enrollment in Child Care Assistance Program Before Waitlist Begins October 1. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) revealed on September 22, 2022, that it is allowing qualified families to enroll in the Child Care Assistance Program before a waitlist begins on October 1. Approximately 24,500 Louisiana children are now served by the program. As the number of eligible families approaches the program’s planned funding threshold, a queue is being established to ensure that funding is available for qualified families who apply by the end of September. The backlog also includes a procedure that allows qualified families that apply on or after October 1 to get financing as soon as it becomes available.
National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police
National Seat Check Saturday to be Held by Louisiana State Police. Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police announced that the LSP will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Seat checks will be performed free of charge by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will do hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer concerns.
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 2