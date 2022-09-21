Read full article on original website
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
Vici Sue Hodge
Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
OA holds successful “Volley for Hope”
Oldenburg, IN — The Oldenburg Academy volleyball team’s “Volley for Hope” at the Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus Thursday night vs. Milan is being called a huge success. More than $1,600 was raised to benefit Noah Haessig and his family. Haessig is a Milan High School graduate who...
State Road 229 project continues into Monday thanks to weather delays
— Weather delays have forced INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Construction to continue the milling and repaving project on State Road 229 in Batesville into early next week. The work is taking place south of State Road 46 and continues to Boehringer Street between Main and Smith until Monday (September 26).
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
