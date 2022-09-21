Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
We LOVE NYC: At least 20% of the illegal migrants in El Paso WANT to travel to the Big Apple and are NOT forced onto Gov. Abbott's buses against their will says boss of charity that runs overwhelmed shelter in Texas city
About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.
2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today
Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
El Paso shelters pushed to brink by migrant crisis: 'There's a storm coming'
EL PASO, Texas – Elected officials and nonprofit organizations have taken swift action in the face of an overwhelming surge of migrants in El Paso, getting people sheltered or on a bus to other U.S. cities as quickly as possible. The goal is to avoid having crowds of migrants...
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: How do you feel about the portrayal of El Paso across the nation?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In this week's Carpe Diem, I asked viewers what they thought of the image of El Paso as the humanitarian crisis is projected on news outlets all over the country. Debi Alvidrez on Facebook said:. "El Paso is rarely portrayed in a positive light....
New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I. Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
The City of El Paso hosts job and education fair
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are hosting a job and education fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 to 2p.m. The fair will be held at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Event Pavilion. The fair will offer many employment and networking opportunities with the city and other […]
El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
City of El Paso buses migrants but says not enough transportation available
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s almost been one month since the City of El Paso started busing migrants out of El Paso. The first transport left on Aug. 23. Since then, the deputy city manager says over 60 charter buses have left El Paso, taking migrants to both New York and Chicago. As we […]
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
El Paso CBP officers seize multiple bundles of narcotics this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. Earlier this week, on Sep. 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen via the […]
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
KVIA
El Paso County Animal Welfare Dept. to create low-cost clinic, will hire vet students from Juarez
EL PASO, Texas -- An 8,000 sq. ft. portable that used to be a VA mobile clinic, now it belongs to the county's Animal Welfare Department. Soon staff will be able offer services at little or no cost for pet owners across the county. Thanks to county commissioners as well...
Fourth West Nile virus case reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed its fourth case of the severe West Nile virus disease in the community, officials announced Thursday. The city reported a man is his late 60s with underlying medical conditions, who was also COVID-19 positive, was confirmed to have contracted […]
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
El Paso to celebrate Indian culture with Festival of Chariots
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festival of Chariots is an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition that will be held across Downtown El Paso beginning of October. You will be able to enjoy the immersive experience of colors, aromas and tastes of India on Saturday, October 8 at 401 East Main Street in Downtown […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots, all are invited to experience Indian tradition, food and culture
Enjoy a burst of color, the aroma of fresh flowers and the tastes of India when the Festival of Chariots returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The Festival of Chariots, an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition, will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo) in Downtown El Paso.
How Many Votes El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Received – EXPLAINED
Yvonne Rosales is the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which represents the state and victims of crime committed in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties. Here is how she won the election. March 2020 - PRIMARY ELECTION. There were four Democrats who ran in the primary election. No...
County of El Paso to lease building for migrant processing facility
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The County of El Paso will lease a building in East El Paso, near the airport for a migrant processing facility. County Commissioners approved the items related to the processing facility during Monday’s Commissioners Court Meeting. The building will cost over $11,000 a month to lease and that lease would […]
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
