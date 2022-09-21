Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Business Insider
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Goldman Sachs insiders are baffled by the amount of focus CEO David Solomon puts into his hobby and his use of private jets to promote his DJ work.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said...
