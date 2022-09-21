ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'A cornered Putin' isn't done with economic retaliation and could cut oil exports to Europe before embargo kicks in, RBC Capital's Helima Croft says

Vladimir Putin is cornered and dangerous, raising the odds of more economic retaliation, RBC Capital's Helima Croft told CNBC Wednesday. The commodities strategist warned that Russia could slash oil deliveries ahead of December when the EU's partial embargo kicks in. "A cornered Putin is a very dangerous Putin, and we...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Russia's Stock Exchange Crashes as Mobilization Rumors Swirl

Russia's stock exchange took a dive on Tuesday with the MOEX Russia Index—the ruble-denominated benchmark of the Russian stock market—sinking over 2 percent year-on-year, as per data from Trading Economics. According to the website, which provides economic data for 196 countries, part of the reason why the market...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#European Union#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#Edf#British
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
MILITARY
BBC

Turkey's Erdogan: Russia's Putin willing to end war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes Russia's leader is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a "significant step" will be made. He said his impression from recent talks with Vladimir Putin was that he wanted to "end this as soon as possible".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Newsweek

Ukraine Shares Video of Russian Soldiers' Barracks: 'Not a Tight Ship'

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a video mocking Russian soldiers for the squalor they left behind while retreating from a previously occupied part of Ukraine. The video posted Thursday shows what appears to be an abandoned makeshift Russian barracks in the Ukrainian city of Izium. The video was filmed on September 8, according to the ministry, the same day Ukrainian forces announced they had reclaimed a large swath of northeastern Ukraine. Its release follows other revelations from Ukrainian forces of what Russia left behind in its retreat.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or that Putin could later announce a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines. Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, quickly sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare. Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Putin's mobilization of thousands more troops unlikely to resolve basic problems in Ukraine

The main challenge the Russian military faces after almost seven months at war looks likely to remain a basic one: manpower. The “partial mobilization” President Vladimir Putin rolled out Wednesday aims to add an additional 300,000 reservists to the front, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, primarily those with some kind of military experience. This comes after the Kremlin had already aimed to boost its military machine to 1.15 million last month, the Pentagon said.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy