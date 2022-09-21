Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Graffiti defaces bench dedicated to veteran at Fall River's Bicentennial Park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police are investigating vandalism near war memorials at Bicentennial Park, after spray-painted graffiti was found underneath a bench earlier this week. The graffiti was discovered near a bench -- which is dedicated to a war veteran -- on Monday. Police believe the...
Rory's Market and Kitchen opens in downtown Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Downtown Providence has a new grocery store. Rory's Market and Kitchen has opened on Washington Street. It's the third Rory's location, and the first in Rhode Island. Rory's specializes in local and organically-grown produce and home care items. Providence shoppers will have even more choice...
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
1 sent to hospital in crash involving tractor trailer
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a car and tractor trailer early Saturday morning, according to the East Greenwich Firefighters Association. The association posted photos of the crash scene on social media. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m....
RIPTA says all routes serving Providence high schools are running
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said all routes serving Providence high schools are running on Friday. The announcement comes after two days of service disruptions that forced students to look for alternatives. Friday’s announcement came just before 6:00 a.m. as students began their morning commutes.
Dartmouth unveils new plaques depicting Indian logo
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — After long public debate, and even a vote, the Dartmouth Public School District reaffirmed its logo and mascot on Friday. Two new plaques depicting the Indian were to be unveiled, one at Dartmouth High School and one at Dartmouth Memorial Stadium. Clyde Andrews, a member...
Driver suffers seizure before car smashes into West Warwick building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A scary afternoon for a West Warwick business as a car crashes into their garage door. The car crashed into Santilli Construction at Aster and River streets Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old driver had a seizure before the crash. His girlfriend, Sienna Lachance, said it...
Heavy storms disrupt traffic across Southern New England
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours and gusty winds on Thursday caused downed wires, flooding and disrupted traffic across Southern New England. South Kingstown police said Thursday that downed power lines were disrupting traffic on Route 2, called South County Trail locally. "Expect delays, seek alternate routes or...
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
RIPTA buses to 4 Providence high schools impacted again by services disruptions
(WJAR) — We're almost a month into the school year and Providence students are running into trouble getting to school. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again announced service disruptions to routes that serve four high schools in Providence on Thursday. Students had to navigate alternate routes Thursday after...
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
Westport superintendent puts armed officers in each building for second year
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport's school superintendent is putting armed officers in each of the district's buildings for the second year in a row. Superintendent Thomas Aubin started the program after the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Like the rest of the world, Aubin watched in horror...
2 hospitalized after chemical spill in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Two individuals were hospitalized following a chemical spill in Pawtucket Friday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Fairlawn Lofts on 595 Mineral Spring Avenue for the hazmat incident. The department says as crews responded to a medical call, the first responders immediately smelled chlorine. Crews...
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted...
Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'
(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
Superior Court judge injured after confrontation
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
North Attleborough, Plainville lift boil water notice
The towns of North Attleborough and Plainville said in a joint statement Friday that a boil water notice has been lifted. The order went into effect Thursday after E. coli was detected in the water system that serves both towns. It was lifted at 4 p.m. Friday. "We assure our...
Open house shows off amenities of new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An open house was held Saturday for the new $250 million Attleboro High School. After six years of designing and two years of construction, residents finally got a first look. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a very exciting moment," said Superintendent...
Family shop in Coventry celebrates 95 years of business, sights set on 100
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A family-owned mechanic shop in Coventry celebrates 95 years of business with its sights set on reaching 100. "In 1927, my grandfather started the business. In 1947, he incorporated my uncle Willard and my grandmother as business partners," said owner Michael Moore. Over the years,...
