ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Rory's Market and Kitchen opens in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Downtown Providence has a new grocery store. Rory's Market and Kitchen has opened on Washington Street. It's the third Rory's location, and the first in Rhode Island. Rory's specializes in local and organically-grown produce and home care items. Providence shoppers will have even more choice...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Society
Turnto10.com

1 sent to hospital in crash involving tractor trailer

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a car and tractor trailer early Saturday morning, according to the East Greenwich Firefighters Association. The association posted photos of the crash scene on social media. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m....
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

RIPTA says all routes serving Providence high schools are running

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said all routes serving Providence high schools are running on Friday. The announcement comes after two days of service disruptions that forced students to look for alternatives. Friday’s announcement came just before 6:00 a.m. as students began their morning commutes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth unveils new plaques depicting Indian logo

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — After long public debate, and even a vote, the Dartmouth Public School District reaffirmed its logo and mascot on Friday. Two new plaques depicting the Indian were to be unveiled, one at Dartmouth High School and one at Dartmouth Memorial Stadium. Clyde Andrews, a member...
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Climate#Protest#Construction Maintenance#Wbts#Post Office Square
Turnto10.com

Heavy storms disrupt traffic across Southern New England

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours and gusty winds on Thursday caused downed wires, flooding and disrupted traffic across Southern New England. South Kingstown police said Thursday that downed power lines were disrupting traffic on Route 2, called South County Trail locally. "Expect delays, seek alternate routes or...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old woman was found shot to death in Taunton. Prosecutors said Taunton police received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Wednesday from someone at an apartment on Tremont Street about a woman with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

2 hospitalized after chemical spill in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Two individuals were hospitalized following a chemical spill in Pawtucket Friday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Fairlawn Lofts on 595 Mineral Spring Avenue for the hazmat incident. The department says as crews responded to a medical call, the first responders immediately smelled chlorine. Crews...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for

BOSTON (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston, was accounted...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk police's first comfort dog named 'Mac'

(WJAR) — Meet Seekonk's newest police member!. Mac, an English Lab, is Seekonk's Police Department's third K-9, but their first comfort dog. Officials said he will be working with school resource officers as a comfort dog. Mac did not officially have a name until Friday, after the Department revealed...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Superior Court judge injured after confrontation

(WJAR) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is recovering after a confrontation outside the Licht Judicial Complex on Wednesday morning. Providence police said Judge Stephen Nugent was assaulted on College and South Main around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, a judge's vehicle tapped another vehicle and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough, Plainville lift boil water notice

The towns of North Attleborough and Plainville said in a joint statement Friday that a boil water notice has been lifted. The order went into effect Thursday after E. coli was detected in the water system that serves both towns. It was lifted at 4 p.m. Friday. "We assure our...
PLAINVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Open house shows off amenities of new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An open house was held Saturday for the new $250 million Attleboro High School. After six years of designing and two years of construction, residents finally got a first look. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a very exciting moment," said Superintendent...
ATTLEBORO, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy