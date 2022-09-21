ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pauls, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bladenonline.com

Girls Tennis: St. Pauls 8, East Bladen 1

ELIZABETHTOWN – St. Pauls defeated East Bladen 8-1 Thursday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis action. Zuri Cantor Sosa (SP) defeated Ashlyn Williams (EB) 7-5, 6-3 Camille Kinard (SP) def. Reese Hester (EB) 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) Lizeth Martinez Lopez (SP) def. Chandler Bordeaux (EB) 6-0, 6-3 Donna Soriano Sanchez...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Football: Clinton 55, East Bladen 7

Notice: Function WP_Scripts::localize was called incorrectly. The $l10n parameter must be an array. To pass arbitrary data to scripts, use the wp_add_inline_script() function instead. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 5.7.0.) in /home/nzbds6l3cah8/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5831. Spread the love. ELIZABETHTOWN — Josiah...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

JV Boys Soccer: Pender 2, East Bladen 1

ELIZABETHTOWN – Pender scored 1 goal in each half and defeated East Bladen 2-1 Thursday in non-conference jayvee boys soccer action. Yontee Dobson knocked in the Eagle goal off in the 2nd half off of an assist from Connor Paddrick.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0

CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
CERRO GORDO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pauls, NC
Sports
City
Saint Pauls, NC
City
Bladenboro, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Sports
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0

WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Midway
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Sept. 23

Greetings, feels a little like fall of the year outside … Will check weather shortly…. Hope you will check some of the articles today in BladenOnline … John Clark updates local sports, your best bet to keep up with what is happening in Bladen County. And Sonny Jones does a great job on Major League Baseball … Much going on around the county and BladenOnline has it covered … Jair McElveen helps us look back to the early to mid 80s, when a young lady from Clarkton played on a college team that captured a National Championship … John has updated local sports activities in Bladen for many years … including high school football today, and we have an update on cross country activities … plus much more…
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy