KVOE
Mural ribbon-cutting highlights Las Casitas fiesta event
Emporia’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities continued Saturday. Las Casitas Park held a fiesta, which included a new mural around the stage building. Mural creator Deon Morrow had fond memories of Las Casitas growing up. Residents enjoyed a parade, food, music and pinatas in addition to the mural’s ribbon-cutting ceremony....
KVOE
McCartney concert moving to Emporia State’s Albert Taylor Hall
Jesse McCartney’s still playing at Emporia State University on Friday, but the concert now is inside instead of outside. Due to weather, McCartney will play at Albert Taylor Hall instead of Kellogg Circle. McCartney is best known for his singles “Beautiful Soul” and “Right Where You Want Me,” but...
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Emporia High cross country teams 11th and 20th at Rim Rock Classic
The Emporia High cross country teams got a taste of the state course Saturday in the Rim Rock Classic. The Spartans competed in the Crimson division. The EHS girls finished in 11th place as a team. The Spartans were led by Micah Sheffy-Harris’ 32nd-place finish with a time of 20:57.10. Allison Curtis was the second Spartan to finish, taking 67th with a time of 21:47.50.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer needs overtime to defeat Topeka High
The Emporia High boys soccer team needed extra time in its match with Topeka High Thursday night. Jefry Linares scored with 1:25 left in overtime to give the Spartans a 1-0 victory. Alex Mosiman got the assist on Linares’ goal. The Spartans are now 7-2 on the season and...
KVOE
Hope in the Park begins big day for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention
“To start a conversation,” Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention held its Hope at the Park event Saturday in an effort to encourage the community to talk about mental health and the importance of seeking help and support. This year, Beacon for Hope partnered with other organizations in Emporia to...
KVOE
Walk to Defeat ALS returns to community calendar
Saturday will have the annual Walk to Defeat ALS taking place in Emporia. Spokesperson Kelly Bosak of the ALS Association’s Mid-America Chapter says it’s a time to celebrate and remember. It’s also a time to look forward because the event helps to fund medical items and ongoing research....
KVOE
KSHSAA releases new classifications for 2022-23 academic year
The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its new classifications Friday morning. Emporia High remains in Class 5A with an enrollment of 1,279. EHS is the third largest school in Class 5A behind Hutchinson, which dropped down from 6A to 5A, and Maize. No area schools changed classifications. Council...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University administrators discuss need for ‘realignment, reinvestment’ as well as need to restore trust and hope during KVOE’s ESU Buzz
Expect more — a lot more — about realignment and reinvestment coming from Emporia State University administrators in the coming weeks. Interim Co-Provost Joan Brewer, Dean of the Graduate School and Distance Education Jerald Spotswood and Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson joined KVOE’s ESU Buzz on Thursday to discuss events on campus the past two weeks, including the reasons for realignment, why the Framework for Workforce Management that led to over 30 faculty and staff dismissals last week was structured as it was and the path forward for ESU. Brewer says the combination of factors, including a better than 20-percent drop in on-campus enrollment the past five years, a smaller drop in overall enrollment and periodic state budget cuts since 2008, put Emporia State in a position where it had to bypass some of its regular notification channels to faculty, staff and students to take significant action. When asked if the future of Emporia State was at stake if the moves of the last two weeks weren’t made, she said yes.
KVOE
Emporia High football set for Centennial League opener against Topeka High
It’s Week 4 of the high school football season, but it’s the Centennial League opener for Emporia High. The Spartans play at Topeka High. The Trojans are 0-3 while Emporia High is 1-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says it’ll be a challenging league opener. Senior Bobby Trujillo says...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: University plans more ‘reinvestment’ information to campus Sept. 30, additional information for community to follow
More information about Emporia State’s path forward may be provided by the end of next week. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says department chairs will convey program information with their respective departments and advisors will talk with students in affected programs by Sept. 30. Announcements to the public will follow afterward.
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College’s The Cut to feature combination of students, celebrity chefs
Flint Hills Technical College has The Cut back on the community calendar next month with a notable change. In years past, the event has focused on culinary arts students, including an all-star victor’s event last year. This year, there will be a combination of culinary arts students and some of Emporia’s notable chefs. Foundation Director Mike Crouch explained why on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Thursday:
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country runners win on new home course
Emporia State cross country runners finished in 1st place in the first race on a new course Friday. The new course is set up around the Trusler Sports Complex. The women finished in 1st place. They were led by Tayler Williams. Emporia State had 4 other runners finish in the...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Newman in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman 3 sets to 1 Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-23. Newman would win the next 3 sets 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 to win the match. Leah Mach led the offense with 13 kills and the defense with 22...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball swept by Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Central Oklahoma Friday. Central won 25-13, 25-17, 25-14. Emporia State was led by Leah Mach with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Newman on Saturday afternoon.
KVOE
Preliminary hearing set for Monday in Lyon County aggravated burglary case
One man faces charges of aggravated burglary after an alleged incident in Lyon County last month. Bryan Antonio Landaverde was charged after allegedly breaking into a house with at least one person inside and stealing several items Aug. 7 in Emporia. Landaverde is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary,...
KVOE
Big 12 releases mens basketball schedules for Kansas and Kansas State
Both Kansas and Kansas State have released their full men’s basketball schedules. KUs schedule includes 3 Big Monday games. January 23rd at Baylor, February 6th at home against Texas and February 20th at TCU. The Jayhawks open Big-12 play on December 31st at home against Oklahoma State. Kansas State...
KVOE
Drought deepens across south half of KVOE listening area
Severe drought has expanded into parts of Lyon and Chase counties in the latest report from the US Drought Monitor — and extreme drought is now into the KVOE listening area further to the south. Severe drought is now into southern Lyon County south of Hartford and Olpe. It’s...
KVOE
Needed rain falling across KVOE listening area Thursday
The KVOE listening area is getting some much-needed rainfall Thursday. The KVOE studios have received around 0.50 inches as part of activity since midnight. The Emporia Municipal Airport is at 0.42 inches since midnight. Other totals:. *Ninth and Burns: 1 inch. *10th and Weaver: 0.55 inches. *1100 block Constitution: 0.55...
KVOE
Walk to Defeat ALS returns to normal format for first time since 2019
Celebrating, remembering, hoping. Those were themes that developed for Emporia’s Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday. Spokesperson Kelly Bosak of the ALS Association’s Mid-America Chapter says events like this are important for all involved — patients, family members and caregivers. This was the first time the event...
