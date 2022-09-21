Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Oscillating light engine realized by photothermal solvent evaporation
Continuous mechanical work output can be generated by using combustion engines and electric motors, as well as actuators, through on/off control via external stimuli. Solar energy has been used to generate electricity and heat in human daily life; however, the direct conversion of solar energy to continuous mechanical work has not been realized. In this work, a solar engine is developed using an oscillating actuator, which is realized through an alternating volume decrease of each side of a polypropylene/carbon black polymer film induced by photothermal-derived solvent evaporation. The anisotropic solvent evaporation and fast gradient diffusion in the polymer film sustains oscillating bending actuation under the illumination of divergent light. This light-driven oscillator shows excellent oscillation performance, excellent loading capability, and high energy conversion efficiency, and it can never stop with solvent supply. The oscillator can cyclically lift up a load and output work, exhibiting a maximum specific work of 30.9 Ã— 10âˆ’5 J gâˆ’1 and a maximum specific power of 15.4 Ã— 10âˆ’5 W gâˆ’1 under infrared light. This work can inspire the development of autonomous devices and provide a design strategy for solar engines.
Nature.com
Experimental demonstration of multiple Fano resonances in a mirrored array of split-ring resonators on a thick substrate
This work demonstrates the first experimental observation of multiple Fano resonances in the terahertz range in a system based on an array of mirror-symmetric split-ring resonators deposited on low-loss and low-refractive index polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) substrate. For the first time, selective surface activation induced by laser technology has been used to deposit a copper layer on a PTFE substrate with the further application of standard mask lithography for metasurface manufacturing.
Nature.com
Biosynthesis of TiO nanoparticles by Caricaceae (Papaya) shell extracts for antifungal application
Titanium dioxide nanoparticles (TiO2 NPs) were prepared by Caricaceae (Papaya) Shell extracts. The Nanoparticles were analyzed by UV"“Vis spectrums, X-ray diffractions, and energy-dispersive X-rays spectroscopy analyses with a scanning electron microscope. An antifungal study was carried out for TiO2 NP in contradiction of S. sclerotiorums, R. necatrixs and Fusarium classes that verified a sophisticated inhibitions ratio for S. sclerotiorums (60.5%). Germs of pea were individually preserved with numerous concentrations of TiO2 NPs. An experience of TiO2 NPs (20%, 40%, 80% and 100%), as well as mechanisms that instigated momentous alterations in seed germinations, roots interval, shoot lengths, and antioxidant enzymes, were investigated. Associated with controls, the supreme seeds germinations, roots and plant growth were perceived with the treatments of TiO2 NPs. Super-oxide dis-mutase and catalase activities increased because of TiO2 NPs treatments. This advocates that TiO2 Nanoparticles may considerably change antioxidant metabolisms in seed germinations.
Nature.com
Short-term local predictions of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom using dynamic supervised machine learning algorithms
Short-term prediction of COVID-19 epidemics is crucial to decision making. We aimed to develop supervised machine-learning algorithms on multiple digital metrics including symptom search trends, population mobility, and vaccination coverage to predict local-level COVID-19 growth rates in the UK. Methods. Using dynamic supervised machine-learning algorithms based on log-linear regression, we...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
A unified Gaussian copula methodology for spatial regression analysis
Spatially referenced data arise in many fields, including imaging, ecology, public health, and marketing. Although principled smoothing or interpolation is paramount for many practitioners, regression, too, can be an important (or even the only or most important) goal of a spatial analysis. When doing spatial regression it is crucial to accommodate spatial variation in the response variable that cannot be explained by the spatially patterned explanatory variables included in the model. Failure to model both sources of spatial dependence-regression and extra-regression, if you will-can lead to erroneous inference for the regression coefficients. In this article I highlight an under-appreciated spatial regression model, namely, the spatial Gaussian copula regression model (SGCRM), and describe said model's advantages. Then I develop an intuitive, unified, and computationally efficient approach to inference for the SGCRM. I demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methodology by way of an extensive simulation study along with analyses of a well-known dataset from disease mapping.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
European stakeholders support a new vision for dental education
'O-Health-Edu' has announced that eight European stakeholders have actively been consulted and co-signed a Charter to support a vision for oral health professionals' education. O-Health-Edu is an Erasmus+ funded project that brings together partner universities and the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE) with a wide variety of stakeholders....
RS Recommends: Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Now Cheaper Than AirPods
Few audio brands have earned the kind of industry-wide and consumer-wide respect like Bose, and that’s for good reason. The company, which is approaching its 60th anniversary soon, has been at the forefront of both audio engineering and wearable technology for decades, with products that deliver on both sound quality and inspired (read: cool) design. If you know Bose, you’ll know that the brand rarely discounts its products, but we spotted a deal right now that gets you a pair of Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds marked down to just $149. The new wireless earbuds deal (which we spotted at...
NFL・
Nature.com
How does the novel piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette compare to Gracey Curette or piezoelectric scaler?
Case selection A piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette tip that combines a piezoelectric device and manual curette was tested for root surface roughness and bacterial adhesion after instrumentation. This novel device was compared against Gracey Curette, piezoelectric scaler and untreated control. Data analysis Extracted human teeth roots (n = 36) were...
Nature.com
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
Nature.com
A forgotten workforce?
You have full access to this article via your institution. Sir, the UK has invested heavily in the education and training of dental hygienists and dental therapists but has never established appropriate conditions to allow them to exercise their skills fully. Oral healthcare professionals with qualifications in both dental hygiene...
Nature.com
Striving for green steel
Steel underpins modern society but its production generates intensive carbon dioxide emissions. For its sustainable development, the steel industry requires technology and product upgrades, driven by innovation and cooperation. The recent extreme weather, such as the heatwaves, that raged across the world this summer is a reminder of the severe...
Nature.com
Neighbours in charge
Resonant X-ray scattering experiments have revealed a charge-ordered phase next to the recently discovered superconducting phase in layered nickelates - in remarkable analogy to the cuprate high-temperature superconductors. As the mechanisms stabilizing the competing ground states of nearly localized electron systems are still a subject of frontier research, scientists wishing...
Nature.com
Parkinson's disease-associated, sex-specific changes in DNA methylation at PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), and NR4A2 (NURR1) in cortical neurons
Evidence for epigenetic regulation playing a role in Parkinson's disease (PD) is growing, particularly for DNA methylation. Approximately 90% of PD cases are due to a complex interaction between age, genes, and environmental factors, and epigenetic marks are thought to mediate the relationship between aging, genetics, the environment, and disease risk. To date, there are a small number of published genome-wide studies of DNA methylation in PD, but none accounted for cell type or sex in their analyses. Given the heterogeneity of bulk brain tissue samples and known sex differences in PD risk, progression, and severity, these are critical variables to account for. In this genome-wide analysis of DNA methylation in an enriched neuronal population from PD postmortem parietal cortex, we report sex-specific PD-associated methylation changes in PARK7 (DJ-1), SLC17A6 (VGLUT2), PTPRN2 (IA-2Î²), NR4A2 (NURR1), and other genes involved in developmental pathways, neurotransmitter packaging and release, and axon and neuron projection guidance.
Comments / 0