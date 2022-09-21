Read full article on original website
Nature.com
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Nature.com
How does the novel piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette compare to Gracey Curette or piezoelectric scaler?
Case selection A piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette tip that combines a piezoelectric device and manual curette was tested for root surface roughness and bacterial adhesion after instrumentation. This novel device was compared against Gracey Curette, piezoelectric scaler and untreated control. Data analysis Extracted human teeth roots (n = 36) were...
Nature.com
Experimental demonstration of multiple Fano resonances in a mirrored array of split-ring resonators on a thick substrate
This work demonstrates the first experimental observation of multiple Fano resonances in the terahertz range in a system based on an array of mirror-symmetric split-ring resonators deposited on low-loss and low-refractive index polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) substrate. For the first time, selective surface activation induced by laser technology has been used to deposit a copper layer on a PTFE substrate with the further application of standard mask lithography for metasurface manufacturing.
Nature.com
Predicting skin permeability using HuskinDB
A freely accessible database has recently been released that provides measurements available in the literature on human skin permeation data, known as the 'Human Skin Database "“ HuskinDB'. Although this database is extremely useful for sourcing permeation data to help with toxicity and efficacy determination, it cannot be beneficial when wishing to consider unlisted, or novel compounds. This study undertakes analysis of the data from within HuskinDB to create a model that predicts permeation for any compound (within the range of properties used to create the model). Using permeability coefficient (Kp) data from within this resource, several models were established for Kp values for compounds of interest by varying the experimental parameters chosen and using standard physicochemical data. Multiple regression analysis facilitated creation of one particularly successful model to predict Kp through human skin based only on three chemical properties. The model transforms the dataset from simply a resource of information to a more beneficial model that can be used to replace permeation testing for a wide range of compounds.
EPA・
Nature.com
Understanding the physical mechanism of intrinsic noise inside viscous isotropic solids
We report acoustic impulse-response and system function of particle vibration inside viscous, dense solids and explain the physical mechanism of intrinsic-noise generation. With an external disturbance of a harmonic force acting on particles inside viscous solid media, the system of particle vibration goes through a gradual transition from a static state to a steady harmonic vibrational state. Based on the damped oscillator model, the transition frequency spectrum resembles the intrinsic noise generated by vibrating particles in viscous isotropic solids, which delivers a crucial understanding for applications to invert stratum characteristics around the drilled oil well and its abnormal geological structure.
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Arising from E. Newham et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18898-4 (2020) Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium are two Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stem mammals that are often portrayed as possessing key mammalian characteristics such as multi-cusped molars1, respiratory turbinates, and Harderian glands (associated with grooming and maintaining insulatory pelage2). Newham et al.3 recently used synchrotron X-ray tomographic imaging of incremental tooth cementum to reconstruct the longevity of large series of Morganucodon and Kuehneotherium. They conclude that the maximum longevity of these animals was higher than that of similar-sized extant mammals. They infer that these animals must have had low metabolic rates, suggesting ectothermic metabolism, since, they claim, metabolic rates are inversely correlated with longevity. If true, this would mean that mammalian endothermic metabolism evolved tens of millions of years later than currently thought: deep in the Jurassic. We contend that high longevity cannot be taken as a proxy for low metabolic rates. In extant endotherms, theÂ highest metabolic rates characterize birds and bats, two clades that exhibit longer maximum lifespans than terrestrial mammals, which are characterized by lower metabolic rates. Available data likewise suggest that metabolic rates play little role in affecting longevity within and between tetrapod classes once the effects of body size are properly accounted for.
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
Bond engineering of molecular ferroelectrics renders soft and high-performance piezoelectric energy harvesting materials
Piezoelectric materials convert mechanical stress to electrical energy and thus are widely used in energy harvesting and wearable devices. However, in the piezoelectric family, there are two pairs of properties that improving one of them will generally compromises the other, which limits their applications. The first pair is piezoelectric strain and voltage constant, and the second is piezoelectric performance and mechanical softness. Here, we report a molecular bond weakening strategy to mitigate these issues in organic-inorganic hybrid piezoelectrics. By introduction of large-size halide elements, the metal-halide bonds can be effectively weakened, leading to a softening effect on bond strength and reduction in polarization switching barrier. The obtained solid solution C6H5N(CH3)3CdBr2Cl0.75I0.25 exhibits excellent piezoelectric constants (d33"‰="‰367"‰pm/V, g33"‰="‰3595"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3"‰Vm/N), energy harvesting property (power density is 11"‰W/m2), and superior mechanical softness (0.8"‰GPa), promising this hybrid as high-performance soft piezoelectrics.
Nature.com
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Nature.com
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Nature.com
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Nature.com
Î²-Elimination rules for Pd
Î²-Hydride and Î²-heteroatom eliminations are competitive processes in many Pd-catalysed reactions but general strategies for controlling this selectivity have not been established. Now, a mechanistic study of Pd-alkyl complexes demonstrates that the choice of phosphine ligands and leaving groups controls selectivity. Î²-Elimination processes are fundamental steps...
Scientists claim nanogenerators could produce significant electricity from sea waves
Wave power from the sea has a lot of potential as a renewable energy source, but it is still not widely used. However, it may soon receive the boost it needs to become commercially viable thanks to a new invention made up of tiny generators that rely on the triboelectric effect, according to an article published by New Scientist on Friday.
Nature.com
Cell Rover-a miniaturized magnetostrictive antenna for wireless operation inside living cells
An intracellular antenna can open up new horizons for fundamental and applied biology. Here, we introduce the Cell Rover, a magnetostrictive antenna which can operate wirelessly inside a living cell and is compatible with 3D biological systems. It is sub-mm in size, acoustically actuated by an AC magnetic field and resonantly operated at low MHz frequencies, which is ideal for living systems. We developed an injection scheme involving non-uniform magnetic fields for intracellular injection of the Cell Rovers and demonstrated their operation in fully opaque, stage VI Xenopus oocytes, for which real-time imaging with conventional technologies is challenging. We also show that they provide a pathway for multiplexing applications to individually address multiple cells or to tune to more than one antenna within the same cell for versatile functionalities. This technology forms the foundation stone that can enable the integration of future capabilities such as smart sensing, modulation as well as energy harvesting to power in-cell nanoelectronic computing and can potentially bring the prowess of information technology inside a living cell. This could lead to unprecedented opportunities for fundamental understanding of biology as well as diagnostics and therapeutics.
Nature.com
Oscillating light engine realized by photothermal solvent evaporation
Continuous mechanical work output can be generated by using combustion engines and electric motors, as well as actuators, through on/off control via external stimuli. Solar energy has been used to generate electricity and heat in human daily life; however, the direct conversion of solar energy to continuous mechanical work has not been realized. In this work, a solar engine is developed using an oscillating actuator, which is realized through an alternating volume decrease of each side of a polypropylene/carbon black polymer film induced by photothermal-derived solvent evaporation. The anisotropic solvent evaporation and fast gradient diffusion in the polymer film sustains oscillating bending actuation under the illumination of divergent light. This light-driven oscillator shows excellent oscillation performance, excellent loading capability, and high energy conversion efficiency, and it can never stop with solvent supply. The oscillator can cyclically lift up a load and output work, exhibiting a maximum specific work of 30.9 Ã— 10âˆ’5 J gâˆ’1 and a maximum specific power of 15.4 Ã— 10âˆ’5 W gâˆ’1 under infrared light. This work can inspire the development of autonomous devices and provide a design strategy for solar engines.
Nature.com
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
