Media Alert: Schneider Electric and Guidehouse Insights Discuss How Microgrids Enable Energy Equity for Underserved Populations

pv-magazine-usa.com
Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact
Environmental Social Governance (ESG) may have been used first in a 2004 report titled “Who Cares Wins”, which was a joint initiative of financial institutions spearheaded by the United Nations. The thought behind ESG is that there is much value far behind financial advancement in focusing on sustainability throughout an organization. The three pillars can be defined this way:
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Schneider Electric Launches Backup Control Switch for Whole-Home Backup Power
Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the Backup Control Switch (BCS) for customers in the USA and Puerto Rico. With the introduction of the BCS, Schneider Electric provides easier and more flexible solar and battery storage solutions for whole-home and partial-home backup. The BCS is compatible with the XW Pro inverters from Schneider Electric, and it automatically disconnects from the grid in the event of a power outage, allowing the solar and storage system to provide backup power to the home.
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
Essence
From Dorm Room to Boardroom: Joshua Aviv On Founding A Million-Dollar EV Charging Company While In College That's Poised To Disrupt CleanTech
What started as an idea in his Syracuse University dorm room back in 2014, turned into a solution for EV charging desserts. To look at electric vehicle charging maps for major US cities, you’d think Black neighborhoods were wholly uninterested in EVs. But Joshua Aviv knew that wasn’t the case. And it was only a matter of time before he did something about it.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
getnews.info
Edsun Offers an Effective EDFI Visual Dashboard
Edsun, an education-focused solution platform, provides EDFI dashboard and other tools for Schools. With the help of digital tools, many sectors can operate and function better. For instance, the education sector would function more effectively with the help of online tutoring tools that assist with monitoring and improving the progress of students. Educational Solutions Unified Network (Edsun) is an education-focused platform that provides solutions to various aspects of education. The education-focused platform offers these solutions to teachers, students, and parents. It has a highly comprehensive application that provides users with features that help them stay up-to-date on student progress and activities. By focusing on fixing data interoperability, it offers options that are result-oriented and effective. Tutors and schools that employ their digital options and features develop better insight into how to teach and train their students. Some of the features on their application include parent, progress, target, school info, assignments, attendance, discipline, transcript, transport, food, schedule, grades, absent, scores, and Google Classroom.
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity
In his remarks about the new CHIPS and Science Act, President Joe Biden proclaimed “we’re going to support entrepreneurs and technology hubs all across the country, including historically Black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, Tribal colleges. We’re going to tap into the greatest competitive advantage we have: our diverse and talented workforce that’s urban, rural, and suburban.”
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
thefastmode.com
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
foodlogistics.com
Catena Solutions to Help Companies Build More Resilient Supply Chains
Catena Solutions launched to help companies build more resilient supply chains and create value from transformative projects. “Catena Solutions was born out of a desire to help companies solve their supply chain problems through transformative projects,” says Rich Diaz, CEO and president of Catena Solutions. “We know that supply chain disruption can derail a company’s growth plans, which is why we are dedicated to helping clients meet their goals, whether that’s related to people, productivity demands, green initiatives and more.”
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
unesco.org
Transforming Education Summit: UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition convenes to discuss opportunities for collaboration and scale up
UNESCO, on behalf of the Global Education Coalition, organized several events in collaboration with member organizations and Ministries of Education. These conversations focused on how the Coalition can scale up its impact beyond the COVID-19 recovery and advance the transformation of education through partnerships. On 17 October, as part of...
