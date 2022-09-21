Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Plumber San Antonio Firm Expands Markets To Serve Boerne And Kerrville Texas
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
$7M Kerrville lakefront ranch offers multitude of possibilities
The 72-acre property could be your future home.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
A lavish home in the Dominion once owned by a former top exec of Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, the San Antonio-based oil and gas giant eventually gobbled up by even bigger Valero Energy Corp., has hit the market for $3.3 million. The 7,600-square-foot mansion was owned by one-time Ultramar CEO Jean...
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
KSAT 12
Veteran’s truck stolen from South Side H-E-B parking lot with emotional support dog inside
SAN ANTONIO – A local veteran and San Antonio Police are asking for help to locate a PTSD assistance dog and a pickup truck stolen from an H-E-B parking lot on the South Side. Karen Lucchesi, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and 28-year firefighter retiree, said her red 2012...
tpr.org
Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.
The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Less...
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
KSAT 12
Burglary problems at West Side storage facility may be worse than customers knew
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A West Side self-storage facility that has been plagued by a recent string of burglaries appears to have been experiencing this type of problem for some time. KSAT 12 News has spoken to frustrated customers of Otter Self Storage, located in the 2400 block of...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
