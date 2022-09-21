Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO