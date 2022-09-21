Read full article on original website
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local cat in the running to become America's Favorite Pet
A local Colorado Springs cat named Pluto is now in the running to become America's Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks
If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steers and Beers benefit event is set to take place Saturday in Colorado Springs to raise money for the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Proteus Syndrome is a rare condition that involves atypical growth of the bones, skin and head, and can lead to a variety of other symptoms. It can The post Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection
Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown
PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Meet Richard, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Richard, a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Richard is full of energy, fun and has a bouncy personality. HSPPR said he will need daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation, along with being the only dog in […]
Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.
Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a two-year hiatus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Pikes Peak Regional Air Show returns to the skies Saturday morning. The show has not been held since 2019, so the community is expected to come out in full force. 30,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday The post Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KRDO.
Whataburger's 2nd Colorado Springs location poised to open
A second Whataburger will open next week in Colorado Springs, and four more locations are on their way. Whataburger, the Texas chain popular for its made-to-order hamburgers, will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 6140 Dublin Blvd., east of Powers and Dublin boulevards, on the city's northeast side. Whataburger's first...
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25
COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)
The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo. The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors. Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade...
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
WATCH: Bear enjoying the outdoors in Teller County
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
