Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Celsius May Repay Customers With Wrapped Assets
Executives at Celsius Network are proposing to pay back customers by issuing new wrapped assets to trade on other platforms, a new leaked recording revealed. In the recording posted by Tiffany Fong, Celsius' leader Nuke Goldstein, co-founder and CTO, appears to explain the firm's proposal to repay Earn customers more in-depth.
blockchain.news
Russia to Permit Partial Bitcoin Mining
Despite the back-and-forth stance on crypto in Russia, serval Russian departments have reached a consensus that Bitcoin (BTC) mining should be legalized in areas rich in electricity. “Let them earn money,” the chair of the Congress finance committee said. Crypto experts in Russia have joined hands and developed a...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
blockchain.news
Crypto Trading Robot Platform 3Commas Raises $37m in Series B Funding
On September 23, 3Commas, the largest automated crypto trading robot platform, announced the completion of a $37 million Series B financing. This round of financing, led by Target Global, Alameda Research, Jump Capital, and Dmitry Tokarev, the founder and CEO of Copper, will be used to advance the development of 3Commas' digital asset trading automation and portfolio management technology ecosystem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
DBS Offers 4 Crypto Trading for Premium Clients in Singapore
Singapore-based banking giant DBS announced Friday that it has launched crypto trading through its digibank, enabling accredited investors to trade four cryptocurrencies on its digital exchange. Along with most of the transactions executed digitally currently. The launch of the crypto trading feature comes at a time when DBS wealth clients...
blockchain.news
CoinCorner Partners with Al Maktoum Family Office to Offer BTC Trading in UAE
British Bitcoin (BTC) exchange, CoinCorner has inked a strategic partnership with the Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to offer residents of the United Arab Emirates an avenue to transact in digital currencies. As announced by the Seed Group, the partnership...
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Stocks fell to record lows on Friday: Could this lead to a recession?
blockchain.news
S. Korean Regulators Oppose Busan's Regulatory Measures for Foreign Crypto Exchanges
South Korean financial authorities expressed their opposite stance against Busan City to provide special regulatory support for foreign crypto firms to establish digital asset exchanges, local media outlet Money Today reported Thursday. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission of South Korea said judicial risks, investor risks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
WEF Launches Coalition to Deal with Climate Change through Web3.0
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has established a Crypto Sustainability Coalition to investigate the capability of Web3 in tackling climate change. In a statement, the WEF noted that blockchain tools would propel transparency in the worldwide carbon credits market, whereas crypto mining would trigger renewable microgrids through off-peak demand and decentralization.
blockchain.news
Cardano's Vasil Upgrade is Finally Complete
Cardano's Vasil upgrade has been completed. The much-awaited set-off will enable increased network capacity, higher throughput, and lower transaction costs on the peer-reviewed, proof-of-stake blockchain platform. "The Vasil hard fork moves us towards this goal by improving Cardano's foundational features, upgrading the technology's capacity to transform our traditional financial and...
Comments / 0