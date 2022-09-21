Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
The Oakland Press
4 face charges for home invasion; police say suspect had toddler with him
A Bloomfield Township home was broken into recently, leading to the arrest of four people — including one who reportedly brought along his 2-year-old child, police said. The homeowner, who was out of the country at the time, contacted police after security cameras near his front door and backyard showed suspicious people on his property. The suspects managed to flee the scene, evading police until the vehicle they were in ended up against a fence following a pursuit by officers in Troy, police said.
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
Mt. Clemens woman arrested after using machete-style weapon to attack 19-year-old riding bike to work: Deputies
A 28-year-old woman is in police custody after Macomb County deputies say she brutally attacked a young man with a broad blade as he was riding to work on his bike Friday morning.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte police officer helps man looking for returnable containers to buy food
WYANDOTTE – While the public often hears about the negative encounters police officers have with people, too often acts of kindness, as demonstrated by Officer Morgen Gardocki on Sept. 19, go unnoticed. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that during a late-night patrol, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 19, in...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Roseville police need help identifying man who fatally stabbed dog
Police in Macomb County are looking for tips in identifying a male suspect who killed a resident’s dog with a knife last week. Roseville police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15, around 1:45 p.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake
The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
fox2detroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit bank robber switches to fraud, gets busted using stolen identities
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A serial Metro Detroit bank robber is headed to prison after he switched up his method of stealing and got caught, the Department of Justice said. Rynell Roberts, 39, of Redford, has four convictions for armed bank robberies in 2008. Authorities said Roberts would...
fox2detroit.com
Instagram post leads investigators to firearms stolen from Westland gun store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Photos posted to Instagram helped investigators track down firearms that were stolen from a Westland gun store during a Sept. 11 break-in. According to a court filing, investigators looking at social media saw photos posted Sept. 16 of Keijuan Watkins holding a distinctive rifle with a group of people.
Detroit News
2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say
Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
