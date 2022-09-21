ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Township, MI

4 face charges for home invasion; police say suspect had toddler with him

A Bloomfield Township home was broken into recently, leading to the arrest of four people — including one who reportedly brought along his 2-year-old child, police said. The homeowner, who was out of the country at the time, contacted police after security cameras near his front door and backyard showed suspicious people on his property. The suspects managed to flee the scene, evading police until the vehicle they were in ended up against a fence following a pursuit by officers in Troy, police said.
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake

The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
Instagram post leads investigators to firearms stolen from Westland gun store

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Photos posted to Instagram helped investigators track down firearms that were stolen from a Westland gun store during a Sept. 11 break-in. According to a court filing, investigators looking at social media saw photos posted Sept. 16 of Keijuan Watkins holding a distinctive rifle with a group of people.
2 bike riders hurt in crashes minutes apart in Warren, police say

Warren police are investigating two crashes reported minutes apart Tuesday afternoon that left two people hurt. In one incident reported around 4:15, an investigation found a white SUV was traveling south on Ryan near Eight Mile when it made an improper turn, striking a 61-year-old bicyclist trying to cross the road, the department said in a statement.
