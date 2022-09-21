Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Cross Country Team Ready for Berea Invitational
On Saturday, September 17th, the Wayne County Cross Country team hosted and participated in the 15th annual Wayne County Invitational at Cave Run Park just off Hwy 90. The race featured seven races ranging from elementary school through high school and an open race for any runners. The course is...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
z93country.com
Register for Home Decor Class
Autumn Home Decor class on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. Please call 348-8453 to register for the class. Homemaker Clubs: Since this is your September Leader Lesson, please have one member from your club to attend.
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Kyle J. Matthews of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), fleeing or evading Police- 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment-1st degree, assault-1st degree, driving on a driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license (aggravating circumstances), persistent felony offender-1st degree and numerous traffic violations.
WTVQ
London’s World Chicken Festival kicks off Thursday
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Road closures have been announced ahead of this week’s World Chicken Festival in London. The festival begins on Thursday. According to police, Broad Street from Third to Eighth Street will close around 5 p.m. Wednesday to set up for carnival rides. Officers say Main Street from Third to Tenth Street will close Thursday morning at 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
MESSER FACES FELONY FLEEING IN ATV INCIDENT, WAYNE SHERIFF SAYS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Danny ‘Bo Bo’ Messer was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Danny was wanted for Felony Fleeing and Driving while Revoked for DUI 2nd Offense. Danny also had two Capias warrants for Driving while revoked for DUI 2nd Offense. Sheriff...
wymt.com
Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office need help identifying two suspects in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for the pair to question them after a purse was stolen from a person at a business near London on Thursday.
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
Comments / 0