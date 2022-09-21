ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

First Trump hearing by special master descends into chaos: ‘Mute! Mute! Mute!’

By Namita Singh
 3 days ago
The first hearing overseen by a senior federal judge tasked with reviewing government-owned documents retrieved from Donald Trump’s home was marred with technical difficulties as those dialling in remotely failed to mute their phones.

Staff of the Brooklyn federal court scrambled to contain the chaos at the inaugural hearing held by special master Raymond Dearie, as lines flooded with music and background noises.

“God Bless America,” a person could be heard singing, reported Bloomberg.

“Mute! Mute! Mute!” one person yelled. “You need to mute your phones,” screamed another. Some vulgar language was used to put across the point as well, reported the news wire agency.

According to the US attorney’s office, the staff was “working on the noise issue” for the dial-in.

Once the hearing began, Judge Dearie appeared sceptical after Mr Trump’s lawyers resisted his request for more information about whether the seized records had been previously declassified – as Trump has maintained.

His lawyers have consistently stopped short of that claim even as they asserted in a separate filing on Tuesday that the Justice Department had not proven the documents were classified.

“In the case of someone who has been president of the United States, they have unfettered access along with unfettered declassification authority," submitted Mr Trump’s lawyer James Trusty in court.

But the judge rebutted this claim by saying he would be inclined to treat a document as classified if the lawyers did not advance a claim of declassification and the Justice Department made an acceptable case that such records had remained classified.

“The government gives me prima facie evidence that these are classified documents — as far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it,” he said.

Mr Trump’s attorneys had previously signalled their intent to resist offering any claims of declassification in a letter to the judge on Sunday.

The Trump team said doing so would force Mr Trump to “fully and specifically disclose a defence to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order”.

The judge did not appear impressed. “You can’t have your cake and eat it,” he said.

Additional reporting from the wires

nick matthews
4d ago

Trump is pushing the DOJ to indict him. In his mind his cultist followers will rise up and overthrow the government for him. Jan 6th was just a practice run. And he doesn't care his followers will be gunned down in the streets by the strongest military in the world. And he will still be in prison.

Filmore 12 Bars
4d ago

DT posts to his cult45 who are cheering this??!!! "unwarranted raid" while also referring as a "break-in." #1) The FBI had an actual WARRANT, therefore was WARRANTED DUH!!!! #2) It was NOT a raid or break-in. They asked him to return the documents, and only showed up to take the documents when they told him they were coming!! A raid/break-in is what trump actually use to do in a Miss Universe & pageants dressing rooms!! FACTS💯

joemomma
4d ago

thos is going to be good, it's a hilarious debacle, Trump can't do anything right and it's funny to watch it all unfold, just keeps getting better

