Co-written and directed by Romain Gavras, Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie that revolves around the chaos born from the tragic killing of a young boy, Idir, in the community of Athena. When he is murdered on camera by some men in police uniforms, his three brothers — Karim, Moktar, and Abdel — raise hell in the neighborhood as the difference in opinions turns them against one another. The eldest brother, Moktar, seems to care less about Idir’s death and more about the consequences his business operations will face after the event.

