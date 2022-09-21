Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s Athena Ending, Explained: Who Killed Idir?
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie directed by Romain Gavras. It tells the story of a Paris suburb that erupts into violence after the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy. As the community rises in revolt, seeking justice for the young boy, his three elder brothers face individual dilemmas as they search for the killers. Divided by ideological conflicts, the brothers make their own decisions leading to tragic and disastrous consequences. If you are wondering about the brothers’ fates and the killers’ identity in ‘Athena,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!
The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2, titled ‘The Devil Preaches Human Interaction,’ Maou goes to the showroom with Alsiel, Suzune, and Rika to buy a new TV. Meanwhile, something strange happens all over the metropolitan region of the city as the TV screens blast for some inexplicable reason. Maou and his friends later learn that this is the work of the Watcher, an angel who has come as a replacement for Gabriel in Japan. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!!’ season 2 episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
A Jazzman’s Blues Ending, Explained: Is Jonathan Bayou’s Son?
Netflix’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ follows the story of a man named Bayou. He’d fallen in love with Leanne when he was very young and despite all the hurdles in their path, he never moved on from her. Throughout the film, we find Bayou being warned by people around him not to pursue Leanne. Both of them are told that things could end very badly for them, especially for Bayou, if someone found out about them. Still, the couple is so hopeful about being together and starting their life anew that they don’t see it coming when everything comes crashing down on them. Here we analyze the events that lead to the heartbreaking fate of Bayou and Leanne’s love story. SPOILERS AHEAD.
My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kyousuke Kamishiro’s namesake light novel series, ‘My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex’ or ‘Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta’ is rom-com anime. The show follows Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai, two compatible middle schoolers whose romance comes to an abrupt end just after their graduation. While they grow apart in the following years, in a strange twist of fate the former couple gets reunited as step-siblings and are forced to live under the same roof. Unfortunately, their past feelings which have been dormant until now are rekindled and the duo finds themselves in a spot.
Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World’ or ‘Isekai Meikyuu de Harem wo’ is a harem isekai anime based on Shachi Sogano’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Michio Kaga, an ordinary high schooler who mysteriously gets teleported into a rural village. He immediately realizes that he is now in the game that he has been playing recently and luckily has an overpowered sword as well. Since he cannot log out, Michio accepts his fate and decides to satisfy his superficial desires by using his in-game abilities.
Where Was Netflix’s Athena Filmed?
Co-written and directed by Romain Gavras, Netflix’s ‘Athena’ is a French drama movie that revolves around the chaos born from the tragic killing of a young boy, Idir, in the community of Athena. When he is murdered on camera by some men in police uniforms, his three brothers — Karim, Moktar, and Abdel — raise hell in the neighborhood as the difference in opinions turns them against one another. The eldest brother, Moktar, seems to care less about Idir’s death and more about the consequences his business operations will face after the event.
When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move?’ or ‘Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru’ is a romantic comedy anime based on Japanese manga series written by Souichirou Yamamoto. The show revolves around Ayumu Tanaka, a middle school kendo champion who decides to join the unofficial Shogi Club after he moves to high school. He plans to impress Urushi Yaotome, the president of the club after falling in love with her. However, he has vowed to not propose to her until he wins a shogi game against Urushi.
