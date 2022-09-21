ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Volunteer at Madison College's Voting Postcard Parties

Research on voter turnout tactics indicates that get out the vote messages that exert a degree of social pressure, help voters make a plan and provide voting information has significant impact on voter turnout, especially in local races. You can help increase voter turnout by coming to one of Madison...
Poetry Reading Featuring Erika Meitner

The Yahara Journal invites you to a reading featuring poet Erika Meitner, who will share select pieces from her latest book, “Useful Junk.” The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the Truax Campus Studio Theater, Room A2031. Meitner is the...
