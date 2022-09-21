ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Rip current warnings along the Southeast coast

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There have been rip current warnings along the Southeast coast, including Tybee Island and Hilton Head Island. Lifeguards on Hilton Head Island are still allowing folks to swim on Friday, but should you choose to enter the water, there are a few things you should know.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

SCDOT holds meeting in Hardeeville about I-95 widening project

Jasper County resident Robin Primus recently attended a South Carolina Department of Transportation informational meeting about the DOT's I-95 widening project to find out more about the project and how it could affect her. She was one of hundreds who attended the meeting on Sept. 15 at the Hardeeville Recreation...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah

The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC

The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island. The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Hires: OCTOBER 2022

Don Myhan has joined The Seabrook of Hilton Head as director of human resources. He has more than 40 years of human resources experience in the private sector and as a consultant. Myhan will be responsible for The Seabrook’s employee relations, HR policies, recruiting, benefits, organizational development, and more. Myhan is a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

