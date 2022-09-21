Read full article on original website
WECT
Friday Night Football: Week 6
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show. Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m. South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m. Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. Ashley ay West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. James Kenan...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0
CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Soccer: Bladenboro 1, Tabor City 1, Bladenboro wins PKs 4-2
TABOR CITY – Bladenboro battered the Tabor City net with 4 goals to win the penalty kick shootout by a 4-2 margin. The two teams had finished regulation play tied 1-1 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. In the shootout, Ashley Rivon, Hadley Dove, Amiya...
Scotland closes out homecoming week with win over Southern Lee 63-34
LAURINBURG – The annual homecoming festivities were held at Scotland High School this past week, and the Fighting Scots football team (3-3) made sure to cap off the week with a win Friday night, blowing past the Southern Lee Cavaliers (1-5) 63-34. The Fighting Scots would put on a rushing clinic vs the Cavaliers, putting up a total of 464 rushing yards.
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 09-23-22
My40/WLOS — Welcome back to another week of prep football action!. This week, the 3-2 Warriors of Erwin travel to Asheville to take on the 3-1 Cougars, with both schools trying to extend a winning streak. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 pm on My40, and kick-off is set for...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0
WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
‘Plenty of opportunities’ for Raiders in close loss to 4A rival Pinecrest
SOUTHERN PINES — When head coach Bryan Till addressed the Raider football team following Friday’s game, he reminded his team “you have to fight like that to be in it and the effort ain’t wasted.”. In what proved to be a close game after a slow...
bladenonline.com
JV Football: Clinton 22, East Bladen 14
CLINTON – Clinton scored the deciding touchdown in the final minute Thursday night to snap a 14-14 tie and defeat East Bladen 22-14 in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee football action. Freshman Keyshawn Kemp dashed 10 yards for the 1st Eagle touchdown, and Semaj McRae powered into the end zone...
bladenonline.com
Volleyball: East Bladen 3, St. Pauls 1
ST PAULS- East Bladen’s Lady Eagles ran their winning streak to 6 consecutive matches Thursday night with a 3-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference victory over St. Pauls. East Bladen won by set scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-11. Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were AnnaGrey Heustess, who...
Blitz Grand Strand player of the week – Loris’ Randall “Duke” Bellamy
LORIS (WBTW) – It was a historic night for the Loris football team 6 days ago as they beat Conway for the first time in school history, 13-7. The Lions are now 4-0 and ranked in Class 3A as a result of that. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Randall Bellamy scored twice on offense […]
bladenonline.com
Girls Tennis: St. Pauls 8, East Bladen 1
ELIZABETHTOWN – St. Pauls defeated East Bladen 8-1 Thursday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis action. Zuri Cantor Sosa (SP) defeated Ashlyn Williams (EB) 7-5, 6-3 Camille Kinard (SP) def. Reese Hester (EB) 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) Lizeth Martinez Lopez (SP) def. Chandler Bordeaux (EB) 6-0, 6-3 Donna Soriano Sanchez...
myhorrynews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school football games
High school teams from across Horry County are kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Scores will be updated throughout the night. Here's your guide to this week's high school football games. Green Sea Floyds 15 Andrews 48 (FINAL) Lake View 6 Loris 18 (FINAL) Marion 28 Myrtle Beach 46...
bladenonline.com
Volleyball: Midway 3, West Bladen 0
BLADENBORO – Unbeaten Midway defeated West Bladen 3-0 Thursday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13. Junior Trinity Meares keyed the Lady Knight defense at the net finishing with 10 blocks and a service point. Senior Kylie Durden drilled in 5 service points and 1 ace. Junior Jenna McLean tallied 2 service points and 2 digs.
underdogdynasty.com
Undefeated Coastal Carolina Rolls Against Georgia State, But At A Cost
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers continued their undefeated start with a 42-24 victory over Georgia State Thursday evening. The Chants have won four in four games for a third consecutive season, while the Panthers lost their fourth in four for the first time since 2016. The game was a homecoming of...
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
Scotland County murder suspect arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder […]
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff
After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. “When the investigation is completed, Currie said, “then I will make a decision.”. Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
