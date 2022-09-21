WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO