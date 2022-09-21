ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0

WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0

CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
CERRO GORDO, NC
Girls Tennis: St. Pauls 8, East Bladen 1

ELIZABETHTOWN – St. Pauls defeated East Bladen 8-1 Thursday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis action. Zuri Cantor Sosa (SP) defeated Ashlyn Williams (EB) 7-5, 6-3 Camille Kinard (SP) def. Reese Hester (EB) 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) Lizeth Martinez Lopez (SP) def. Chandler Bordeaux (EB) 6-0, 6-3 Donna Soriano Sanchez...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
JV Boys Soccer: Pender 2, East Bladen 1

ELIZABETHTOWN – Pender scored 1 goal in each half and defeated East Bladen 2-1 Thursday in non-conference jayvee boys soccer action. Yontee Dobson knocked in the Eagle goal off in the 2nd half off of an assist from Connor Paddrick.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Football: Clinton 55, East Bladen 7

ELIZABETHTOWN — Josiah...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Volleyball: East Bladen 3, St. Pauls 1

ST PAULS- East Bladen’s Lady Eagles ran their winning streak to 6 consecutive matches Thursday night with a 3-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference victory over St. Pauls. East Bladen won by set scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-11. Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were AnnaGrey Heustess, who...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Volleyball: Midway 3, West Bladen 0

BLADENBORO – Unbeaten Midway defeated West Bladen 3-0 Thursday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13. Junior Trinity Meares keyed the Lady Knight defense at the net finishing with 10 blocks and a service point. Senior Kylie Durden drilled in 5 service points and 1 ace. Junior Jenna McLean tallied 2 service points and 2 digs.
BLADENBORO, NC

