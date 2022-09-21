Read full article on original website
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Sept. 24:. 1. Cars, Coffee & Croissants: Today, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. 2. Food Truck Rodeo: Today, Noon-6 p.m., Camp Clearwater, White Lake, 16 food trucks and live music. 3. Roger’s Wish Project: Sept. 30-Oct. 28: Blanket...
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Sept. 23:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. East Bladen Eagles (1-4) host Clinton Dark Horses (4-1) at Lenon Fisher Stadium. West Bladen is idle. (COUCH POTATO PICKS) 2. Corn Maze: Today through Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,...
UNCW Designated a “Tree Campus Higher Education University” by the Arbor Day Foundation
UNCW’s efforts to sustainably manage and preserve its natural areas and to replace lost trees due to storms and construction have earned UNCW the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Tree Campus Higher Education University” certification. “UNCW actively maintains our natural areas for the benefit of our students, faculty...
Middle School Girls Soccer: Whiteville Central 4, Elizabethtown 0
WHITEVILLE –Whiteville Central defeated Elizabethtown 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. “Unfortunate that we lost, but the girls continue to improve their skills and they are getting much better,” said Elizabethtown Coach Lynn Boomhower. “Our defense played an outstanding game. We added a new goalie to our roster and she filled in and did a fantastic job. The girls are just getting better and better at every game and hopefully we can continue and get a ‘W’ in here.”
Middle School Girls Soccer: Bladenboro 1, Tabor City 1, Bladenboro wins PKs 4-2
TABOR CITY – Bladenboro battered the Tabor City net with 4 goals to win the penalty kick shootout by a 4-2 margin. The two teams had finished regulation play tied 1-1 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. In the shootout, Ashley Rivon, Hadley Dove, Amiya...
“Christmas Past, Present And Future” Named As Theme For Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Christmas Parade
In honor of the 250th Anniversary of Elizabethtown, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the theme of the Annual Christmas Parade will be “Christmas Past, Present & Future”. The Parade will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 4pm in the Downtown District. Business,...
Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0
CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
Girls Tennis: St. Pauls 8, East Bladen 1
ELIZABETHTOWN – St. Pauls defeated East Bladen 8-1 Thursday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls tennis action. Zuri Cantor Sosa (SP) defeated Ashlyn Williams (EB) 7-5, 6-3 Camille Kinard (SP) def. Reese Hester (EB) 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) Lizeth Martinez Lopez (SP) def. Chandler Bordeaux (EB) 6-0, 6-3 Donna Soriano Sanchez...
JV Boys Soccer: Pender 2, East Bladen 1
ELIZABETHTOWN – Pender scored 1 goal in each half and defeated East Bladen 2-1 Thursday in non-conference jayvee boys soccer action. Yontee Dobson knocked in the Eagle goal off in the 2nd half off of an assist from Connor Paddrick.
Football: Clinton 55, East Bladen 7
Notice: Function WP_Scripts::localize was called incorrectly. The $l10n parameter must be an array. To pass arbitrary data to scripts, use the wp_add_inline_script() function instead. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 5.7.0.) in /home/nzbds6l3cah8/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5831. Spread the love. ELIZABETHTOWN — Josiah...
Public Notice – No Elizabethtown Planning Board Meeting for 9/27/2022
This is a notice to the public that the Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Elizabethtown Planning Board Meeting has been cancelled.
Middle School Girls Soccer: Williams Township 4, Clarkton School of Discovery 0
CLARKTON – First-place Williams Township defeated Clarkton School of Discovery 4-0 Thursday in Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls’ soccer action. The Lady Blue Devils will host Nakina Monday.
Volleyball: East Bladen 3, St. Pauls 1
ST PAULS- East Bladen’s Lady Eagles ran their winning streak to 6 consecutive matches Thursday night with a 3-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference victory over St. Pauls. East Bladen won by set scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 and 25-11. Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were AnnaGrey Heustess, who...
Volleyball: Midway 3, West Bladen 0
BLADENBORO – Unbeaten Midway defeated West Bladen 3-0 Thursday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball action by set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-13. Junior Trinity Meares keyed the Lady Knight defense at the net finishing with 10 blocks and a service point. Senior Kylie Durden drilled in 5 service points and 1 ace. Junior Jenna McLean tallied 2 service points and 2 digs.
