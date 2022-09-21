(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Today’s the day for the Yuba City High School Homecoming Parade, which means street closures for the event. A release from The City of Yuba City and YCPD report it is “open to the public” as “various floats and sports teams will participate in the parade, many of them walking.”

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO