Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Fall like air arrives right on schedule
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fall has arrived right on schedule, well technically it doesn’t start until 8:04PM, but it will feel like it today. Look for gusty north winds all day with high clouds limiting highs to the 60s area wide. Friday, the first full day of fall, will bring cloudy skies and areas of drizzle leading to highs only in the 50s and 60s. The warmest day in the next week will be Saturday with sunny skies. We will reach the mid 70s. Looking ahead to next week the weather pattern looks quiet, but temps will average below normal in the 60s through next Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
Today (Wednesday, September 21), weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop. This report was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5newsonline.com
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Sioux City Journal
'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
That’s the winter weather warning from Sarah Perreault, senior editor for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland. So find your snow boots, gather up the gloves and scarves, heavy...
KTVZ
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorms Thursday in some areas
Thursday will bring a dose of wet weather to Massachusetts, with potentially strong to severe thunderstorms forecast to pass eastward over the state beginning early in the morning. The National Weather Service said the storms could bring gusty winds and heavy rain, which could take out power in some areas....
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
What to know about the potential for severe storms on Monday
“A few storms may have gusty winds and heavy downpours.”. Parts of Massachusetts could see some severe weather on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service is forecasting that a few severe thunderstorms could impact southern New England, particularly Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. “A few...
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
KOMO News
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes western Washington coast early Friday
SEATTLE — An early Thursday morning earthquake shook the western Washington coast. The USGS recorded the earthquake at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. It reportedly started to shake about 26 kilometers northwest of Forks, Washington at 7:41 a.m. in the Pacific. Although some directly on the coast or in...
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Comments / 0