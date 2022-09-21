ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine

Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’

Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"

Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Battle to Get ‘The Woman King’ Made

The first time Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis met about The Woman King, in the offices of Davis’ production company in the spring of 2020, the filmmaker broke one of the rules of her trade. “As I started talking about my connection to the material, I lost it,” Prince-Bythewood says. “There’s no crying in directing. But I cried there. And I left going, ‘Fuck, did I just blow it? Is V going to think I’m weak?’ “ It’s hard to imagine Prince-Bythewood giving anyone an impression of weakness. The director, a former basketball and track star whose filmography ranges from the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES

