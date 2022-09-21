Nomura appoints Willcox as head of wholesale division, Ashley steps down

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Corp (8604.T) on Wednesday appointed Christopher Willcox as head of its wholesale division and executive officer, effective October 1.

Willcox replaces Steven Ashley who has been appointed chairman of Laser Digital Holdings AG1, Nomura's new digital asset company, the Japanese firm said.

(This story corrects headline to clarify Willcox appointed as head of wholesale division and not entire company)

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

