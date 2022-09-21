ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomura appoints Willcox as head of wholesale division, Ashley steps down

 2 days ago
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Corp (8604.T) on Wednesday appointed Christopher Willcox as head of its wholesale division and executive officer, effective October 1.

Willcox replaces Steven Ashley who has been appointed chairman of Laser Digital Holdings AG1, Nomura's new digital asset company, the Japanese firm said.

(This story corrects headline to clarify Willcox appointed as head of wholesale division and not entire company)

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

