Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Brodie Lee Originally Didn’t Want To Do ‘Dark Order’ Bits On Being The Elite
Brodie Lee is no longer with us. The ‘It’s Wednesday. You know what that means’ comes from his Twitter style which is used by fans worldwide. While Dark Order is a regular feature on television, the leader of The Dark Order didn’t want anything to do with Being The Elite.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Witnesses Very Scary Incident With Young Child During Flight
Alexa Bliss worked hard to establish herself as one of the mainstays of WWE’s women’s division. Her “Goddess” gimmick won her over with fans and peers alike. Bliss recently witnessed a scary moment during her latest trip. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and told fans she...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Claps Back At Haters For Targeting Her Family
Saraya used to perform in WWE under the ring name Paige. As Paige, Saraya had success in Triple H’s version of NXT and on the main roster until she got sidelined with a series of career-threatening injuries. WWE stopped her from performing inside the squared circle and announced her initial retirement in 2018.
ringsidenews.com
Judge Removes One Defense In Randy Orton Tattoo Lawsuit Trial
Randy Orton is currently out of action due to an injury. The Apex Predator has hopes that he will return to the wrestling ring soon. While he heals, there’s some good news for him from the legal circuit as well. Judge Staci M. Yandle, presides the trial in the...
Comments / 0