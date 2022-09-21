Read full article on original website
Related
Crowd of 2,000 enjoys two cliffhangers as part of Soccer Night in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL – The highlights lived up to the spotlight. An estimated 2,000 people filled Jonas C. Morris Stadium Saturday to mark the fourth annual Soccer Night in Cherry Hill, and the boys and girls soccer teams from Cherry Hill High School East and Cherry Hill West gave them a show to remember. ...
z93country.com
Cross Country Team Ready for Berea Invitational
On Saturday, September 17th, the Wayne County Cross Country team hosted and participated in the 15th annual Wayne County Invitational at Cave Run Park just off Hwy 90. The race featured seven races ranging from elementary school through high school and an open race for any runners. The course is...
Comments / 0