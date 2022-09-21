WITTENBERG – The Stratford football team found itself in a defensive slugfest with Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday night and used two key turnovers to turn the tide. Stratford recovered two Wittenberg-Birnamwood fumbles, one to set up a score and the second to hold off a potential game-tying score, and held on for a 14-6 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division matchup at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO