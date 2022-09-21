Read full article on original website
Spencer/Columbus football shut out at Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Nash Krcmar threw for 153 yards and ran for another 74 to lead Nekoosa to a 36-0 victory over Spencer/Columbus Catholic in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division game Friday night at Nekoosa High School. The Rockets were held without a point for the fourth time in...
Stratford football uses key turnovers to hold on for road win at Wittenberg-Birnamwood
WITTENBERG – The Stratford football team found itself in a defensive slugfest with Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday night and used two key turnovers to turn the tide. Stratford recovered two Wittenberg-Birnamwood fumbles, one to set up a score and the second to hold off a potential game-tying score, and held on for a 14-6 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division matchup at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School.
Stratford JV2 football stays unbeaten with rout of Antigo
MARSHFIELD – The Stratford football JV2 team used an impressive first half and defeated Antigo 48-0 on Thursday at Marshfield High School. The Tigers improved their record to 5-0 on the season. On Antigo’s third offensive play, Zander Zawislan intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone...
Marshfield girls tennis sweeps Merrill in WVC finale
MERRILL – The Marshfield girls tennis team finished up its Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet schedule with a 7-0 sweep of Merrill on Thursday at Merrill High School. Three of the four Marshfield singles players won in straight sets. Merrill forfeited all three doubles matches. Marshfield finishes the regular...
Marshfield football pulls away in second half to rout Appleton West, clinch playoff berth
MARSHFIELD – After a slow start, Marshfield scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and poured on 38 second-half points to down Appleton West 53-20 in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Marshfield improves to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in...
Auburndale football overcomes early turnovers to pounce on Marathon
AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale Eagles football team continued with Marawood Conference play by hosting the Marathon Raiders on Friday night at Auburndale High School. Despite surrendering some rare points, the Eagles were able to rack up plenty of their own in registering their sixth-straight win with a 50-22 rout.
