Read full article on original website
Related
Why Tracking Vulnerabilities After Deployment Is Important
Dealing with vulnerabilities is an unfortunate but essential part of software development. There are high-profile examples that highlight the importance of proactive risk management, proving that responsibility for vulnerabilities doesn't stop at deployment. In this post, I explore:. Why you should track vulnerabilities after deploying your software. Ways to track...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0