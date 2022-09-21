Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
TPG Shutters SPAC After Failing to Find Deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG Inc said on Friday it plans to wind down its operations and return money to investors after failing to find a suitable target to merge with during market volatility. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp said it would...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia to Invest $10 Billion in Local Infrastructure Projects - State TV
(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will invest 40 billion riyals ($10.6 billion) in developing local infrastructure projects in 11 cities, state TV reported on Saturday citing the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing. ($1 = 3.7620 riyals) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke)
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK businesses given six-month emergency energy price cap
Government support includes measure reducing price paid for gas and electricity from 1 October
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Some Investors Backing Out of SPAC Merging With Trump's Media Firm
(Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday. Digital World said it had received termination notices from private investment in public equity (PIPE) investors ending nearly $139...
EU watchdog proposes emergency brake for energy markets
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A temporary brake on gas and electricity derivatives when prices spike could improve how energy markets operate, the European Union's securities watchdog proposed on Thursday, along with more fundamental changes over time.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
geekwire.com
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out
Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
CNBC
Starboard snaps up a position in Wix, and building free cash flow may become a focal point
Business: Wix.com is an Israeli information technology company that develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables users to create a website or web application. Their platform consists of three web creation products, each with a different purpose or primary audience: (i) Wix ADI, intended for fast website creation; (ii) the Wix Editor, intended for full website creation targeted at users with basic, average or above average technological skills; and (iii) Editor X, intended for advanced users such as design professionals. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wix had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions.
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
Marketmind: Fed meets as dogs of war growl
Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in markets from Alun John. Investors were finally starting to turn all their attention to Wednesday's interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve, when geopolitics popped up once again.
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- An SES-led consortium of 20 European companies, with the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Commission support, will design, develop, launch and operate the EAGLE-1 satellite-based end-to-end system for secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), enabling in-orbit validation and demonstration of next-generation cyber-security across Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005427/en/ SES, ESA and European Commission Partnering to Deliver Satellite Quantum Cryptography System for European Cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0