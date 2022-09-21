Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed Friday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive off Ridge Road, near I-485 and Mallard Creek Road. MEDIC says the victim...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
WBTV
Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
WBTV
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. Officials arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson for allegedly killing 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond. According to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte
A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
WBTV
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
Homicide investigation underway in University area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CMPD investigating homicide after person found dead during welfare check
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating after they found someone dead Thursday night in Steele Creek. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers went to South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road for a welfare check just before 12 a.m. Thursday. Detectives said when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old lying on the ground.
WBTV
Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a murder case over the summer is back in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Timonte Purvis has been on the run since July after they said he shot and killed Calib Miles along Old Wire Road near Highway 381.
Juvenile identified in connection with bomb threats at 2 Cabarrus County schools, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — On Thursday, the Concord Police Department identified a juvenile who is accused of making telephone bomb threats to Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill high schools this week. Information about the suspect was not released due to child privacy laws. Police said they received a tip...
WBTV
Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in Lincoln County, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward […]
WBTV
911 audio released in officer-involved shooting
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say. A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said. Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane...
Residents’ cars vandalized after moving into new northeast Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents of a new apartment complex near Hidden Valley are on alert after three car owners found their windows shattered. The vandalism happened early Wednesday at The Livano Tryon apartments on North Tyron Street. The victims said Wednesday they just moved into the apartments from out of...
WBTV
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
WBTV
Lancaster High threat Thursday ‘unsubstantiated’ after district, police investigate
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a very long week for area schools, as several have faced violent threats. Thankfully, all turned out to be bogus. WBTV brought you those stories for the past few days. Now, you can add students at one South Carolina school to the list.
All-clear given in police investigation in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An all-clear has been given in a police investigation Tuesday night outside of the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. A contracted bomb-sniffing K-9 was alerted to a trash can that was emptied out. “It was determined there is no threat identified at this time,” CMPD tweeted.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block...
