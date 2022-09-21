ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte

A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

911 audio released in officer-involved shooting

Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say. A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said. Samaritan’s Purse sends relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC

