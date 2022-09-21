WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.

