Oneonta, AL

foxwilmington.com

Virginia Gov. Youngkin says ‘silent thief’ of inflation, worsening border crisis at the top of voters’ minds

AUSTIN, Texas — Many of the same issues that propelled Glenn Youngkin to an upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race last November, including education and public safety, are still at the top of voters’ minds ahead of the midterm elections, the Virginia governor told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building in the River Oaks Condos, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
SAINT JAMES, NC

