foxwilmington.com
Virginia Gov. Youngkin says ‘silent thief’ of inflation, worsening border crisis at the top of voters’ minds
AUSTIN, Texas — Many of the same issues that propelled Glenn Youngkin to an upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race last November, including education and public safety, are still at the top of voters’ minds ahead of the midterm elections, the Virginia governor told Fox News Digital in an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday.
Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ case: New Mexico grants prosecutors funds to move forward in movie set shooting probe
New Mexico agreed to provide funds, allowing the possibility of prosecutions involving the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin while filming “Rust,” as reported by the Santa Fe Mexican on Thursday. The state Board of Finance granted around $317,000, which would go toward the cost...
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building in the River Oaks Condos, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in...
North Carolina man wins $1M lottery prize on $10 scratch-off ticket: ‘Felt an urge’
A newcomer to North Carolina hit it big during his first week in the Tar Heel state, according to the NC Education Lottery. Jeremy Hartzell, a new resident of Asheville, North Carolina, won the $1 million lottery prize last week after purchasing a $10 scratch-off Big Cash Payout ticket from a Quick Mart convenience store in Marshall.
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels…disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) – St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife. The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.
