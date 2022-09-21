Read full article on original website
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy
It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries,...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected make season debut Sunday against Patriots
Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering several devastating injuries, including a torn ACL, LCL, meniscus, and hamstring during a preseason tilt with the Washington Commanders last August. Last week, Dobbins said his "God-given abilities" would've allowed him to return after seven months had the injury just been a...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks back criticism of Browns WR Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered some strong criticism of star wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly after the January playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cowboys subsequently traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March due to what were said to be strictly financial reasons.
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Steelers Calm HC Mike Tomlin Elaborates on “Significant Changes” to 2022 Offense: “The difference between success and failure are small things”
When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers , Steeler Nation will tell you first and foremost what needs to be done to help improve the team, and when it needs to be done. As the black and gold prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in a vital divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, there’s a heightened anxiousness throughout the Steel City that the franchise’s struggling offense needs to improve, and needs to improve quick. Whether that’s a quarterback change, an offensive coordinator change, or something of the like, a significant change seems to be the obvious answer. For head coach, Mike Tomlin , however, he’s not as worried quite yet as everyone else seems to be.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan may have played his last game for the Titans
The 31-year-old has one season remaining on a five-year, $80 million contract. However, the Titans can release or trade Lewan before June 1 next year without a dead cap hit. If Lewan is on the roster post-June 1, the Titans would be on the hook for $14.8 million in 2023.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Titans prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below. Las Vegas has limped to...
Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders have had a strange start to their season. They have mounted a pair of furious comeback attempts to start the season, with their Week 1 rally being successful while their Week 2 one wasn’t. Ahead of their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, we will take a look at our Commanders Week 3 bold predictions.
The 49ers Get Great News On George Kittle
With a 1-1 record and starting quarterback Trey Lance presumably done for the season with a severe ankle injury, the outlook for the San Francisco 49ers isn’t too bad, but there is a bit of reason for concern. Other than Lance, the team has had some other injuries, including...
