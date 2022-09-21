Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
Mysterious Music Coming From Salt Lake City Sewers
The NY Post says Salt Lake City, Utah residents recently reported that they heard strange music coming out of sewers in the downtown area. Many were convinced that the phenomenon was evidence of extraterrestrials. Musician Rosemary Olsen said, “It was just really kind of eerie, but it was beautiful! I thought that’s very earthy work and they’ve made it into something ethereal and beautiful.”
foxnebraska.com
What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Sept. 23-25, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week's dive isn't nearly as deep as it has been in the past. I'm blaming a combination of FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture and Comic Convention and my sister's wedding. Sadly, these are two separate events. Otherwise I'd ask Gaten Matarazzo officiate (and it would be awesome). I'll be hanging out with him, Eduardo Franco, and Grace Van Dien at the Stranger Things Spotlight Q&A Saturday morning. Swing by the ballroom if you so happen to be in Salt Lake City.
RHOSLC fan-favorite Valter Nassi dead at 76 as friends remember esteemed restaurateur as a ‘legend’
THE Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Valter Nassi has died at 76. Bravo fans have shared their tributes to the restaurateur, who famously bought high-end Italian dining to Utah. Valter passed away on Tuesday, according to a tweet shared by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The star was “a...
ksl.com
Wings & Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed returns for its 10th anniversary Saturday
SPANISH FORK, UTAH — For a decade now, Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed has been delighting car and airplane fanatics alike with a fun-filled day at the Spanish Fork Airport. This year promises to be the best yet. "It's going to be huge. We've expanded our area,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Journalist behind hit podcast ‘The Letter’ shares why it’s much more than just a true crime story
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When Amy Donaldson received a tip for a news story three and a half years ago, she had no idea how much it would fundamentally change her life. The 30-year veteran journalist was working at the Deseret News when a friend reached out and told her about a letter his aunt had written detailing an experience she had.
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.
In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
ksl.com
'It's aliens!': Sewer technology tooting causes mysterious music in Salt Lake City homes, toilets
SALT LAKE CITY — People living in downtown Salt Lake City have reported hearing music amid the construction. Musician Rosemary Olsen lives downtown, one block east of State Street. She said she heard a B augmented chord repeatedly outside of her window. "Just really kind of eerie, but it...
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
KUTV
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Comments / 0