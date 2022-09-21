ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mysterious Music Coming From Salt Lake City Sewers

The NY Post says Salt Lake City, Utah residents recently reported that they heard strange music coming out of sewers in the downtown area. Many were convinced that the phenomenon was evidence of extraterrestrials. Musician Rosemary Olsen said, “It was just really kind of eerie, but it was beautiful! I thought that’s very earthy work and they’ve made it into something ethereal and beautiful.”
What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Sept. 23-25, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week's dive isn't nearly as deep as it has been in the past. I'm blaming a combination of FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture and Comic Convention and my sister's wedding. Sadly, these are two separate events. Otherwise I'd ask Gaten Matarazzo officiate (and it would be awesome). I'll be hanging out with him, Eduardo Franco, and Grace Van Dien at the Stranger Things Spotlight Q&A Saturday morning. Swing by the ballroom if you so happen to be in Salt Lake City.
Journalist behind hit podcast ‘The Letter’ shares why it’s much more than just a true crime story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When Amy Donaldson received a tip for a news story three and a half years ago, she had no idea how much it would fundamentally change her life. The 30-year veteran journalist was working at the Deseret News when a friend reached out and told her about a letter his aunt had written detailing an experience she had.
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse

KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.

In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
