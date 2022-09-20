Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
KCPD asking for help to identify suspects in an aggravated assault that happened in March
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department want the public to take a look at surveillance images to help identify two aggravated assault suspects. Police just released the photos of two individuals wanted in connection with the crime which happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at Royal Liquor on Southwest Boulevard.
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KCMO man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.
Parkville man sentenced in federal court for $335 million scheme, tax violations
A 51-year-old Parkville, Missouri man who was charged in two federal cases was sentenced in federal court Thursday.
LJWORLD
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
WIBW
Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
FBI asks for help to ID suspect in Kansas City bank robbery
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, the suspect robbed the the Bank of America at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a media release from the FBI. The...
NKCHS student taken into custody Wednesday for reportedly possessing firearm
A North Kansas City High School student was taken into custody by police Wednesday for reportedly bringing a firearm to school.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Ex-employee sentenced for embezzling over $1M from Johnson County Court
Former employee Dawna Kellogg has been sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have new filed charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
KCTV 5
Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax charges, ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution
LAWRENCE – (September 21, 2022) – A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution to the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, yesterday pleaded guilty to...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
Kansas City man sentenced for meth, illegal firearms
A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for nearly $10 million for conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.
KC police attempting to locate teen not seen in days
Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.
