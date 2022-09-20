ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Edwardsville, KS
Kansas City, KS
Kansas City, KS
LJWORLD

2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others

Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
PARKVILLE, MO
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal

The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
EDWARDSVILLE, KS
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS

