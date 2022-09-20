The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO