Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?
So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
bloomberglaw.com
Easement Tax Break Emerges in Trump Fraud Case Brought by NY AG
Inflated appraisals helped Trump get bigger tax breaks, according to NY lawsuit. One of the pillars of the multibillion-dollar fraud lawsuit unveiled Wednesday against Donald Trump focused on a fairly common tax break that New York officials said lowered his tax bills by millions: conservation easements. Such easements involve donating...
You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know
(NEXSTAR) — Soon, if you want to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal buildings, you’ll be required to have a small feature on your driver’s license or identification card — a star. And though the federal deadline to have that star on your ID is months away, many officials recommend starting the process sooner rather than later.
bloomberglaw.com
LabCorp Owes Ravgen $273 Million Over Prenatal Test Patents (1)
Diagnostics giant Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings must pay a fetal DNA testmaker $272.5 million for copying a method of screening for Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities, according to a Texas jury verdict that Ravgen Inc. counsel John M. Desmarais confirmed to Bloomberg Law. The jury decided after deliberating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Texas Group Sues HHS Over Final ‘Surprise Billing’ Rule (1)
The Texas Medical Association, one doctor, and a hospital filed a new federal lawsuit challenging certain portions of a rule that established the arbitration process in the No Surprises Act, which shields patients from surprise medical bills. The act limits the total amount patients can be charged for emergency services...
bloomberglaw.com
Price-Fixing Suit Against Koch Foods, Claxton Dropped by Justice
Justice’s chicken enforcement continues to slim after trial loss. The Justice Department gained court approval of its move to drop charges against Koch Foods and Claxton Poultry Farms for alleged criminal price-fixing in the poultry business. The voluntary dismissal is the latest twist in the division’s crusade against alleged...
bloomberglaw.com
Machinists Say Railroads are ‘Somewhat Receptive’ to Its Demands
A US railroad union that authorized a strike last week says it’s been making incremental progress in the latest round of negotiations with freight rail carriers. “The carriers have been somewhat receptive to making some needed changes,” leaders of the International Association of Machinists District Lodge 19 said in a letter to members Thursday. “Your continued solidarity is the best way to send a strong message to the carriers as we continue our work at the negotiating table.”
bloomberglaw.com
Why Democrats Are Fighting Over How to Permit Energy Projects
Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial Democratic vote in the evenly divided US Senate, has been urging his colleagues to streamline and accelerate the process for obtaining federal permits for energy projects, including in his home state of West Virginia. Now, a patchwork of federal agencies reviews fossil fuel and renewable...
Comments / 0