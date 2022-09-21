Read full article on original website
Related
Interested In California's Road To Cannabis Legalization? Check Out 'Uprooted, The Weedmaps Documentary That Explains It All
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. What is it that we vote for when we vote to legalize cannabis?. For most, it's the notion that people of legal age can easily purchase affordable, safe-to-consume cannabis products. At least that was the idea that the majority of California voters thought they were voting for in 2016 with Proposition 64. What they ended up voting for turned out to be different.
Creagen Dow's Weed Ashtray Now Official Ashtray Of Cannabis-Friendly Arizona Hotel Clarendon
Poke A Bowl has been selected as the cannabis ashtray of choice to be used on-site by guests of the first cannabis-friendly hotel in the state of Arizona. The upscale Clarendon Hotel, located in downtown Phoenix, has prepared 16 cannabis-friendly rooms, according to Darren Brotherton, the operating partner at the hotel.
Benzinga
Cannabis Trade Association IICGA Presents At This Year's Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference
Scott Redman, the President and founder of Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association (IICGA,) was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference earlier this month. IICGA is the trade association for Illinois' independent craft grow licensees. IICGA's mission is to promote the independent craft growers in Illinois, provide education,...
All Aboard The CannaBus Tour: Texas Weed Company Rides For Awareness About Medical Marijuana Laws
Coming soon to a Texas town near you: a roving cannabis dispensary with a purpose. The CannaBus is setting out soon for its "Ride For Your Rights" tour as part of an effort to bring awareness to the state's medical cannabis laws and how people can qualify. The upcoming November elections might also get a mention or two.
Comments / 0